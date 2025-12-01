Kylie Minogue reveals 'different' Christmas plans as she reflects on 'gigantic' 2025

Kylie Minogue is the woman of the moment. Glowing, as gorgeous as ever and on a high from the success of her incredible world tour this year, she is happiness personified when we meet her on a very festive evening in London.

The princess of pop, dressed in a flamboyant latex dress by the Japanese designer Atsuko Kudo, has just surprised visitors to Battersea Power Station by switching on the lights of the beautiful 40ft Christmas tree in Malaysia Square.

It’s a quintessential winter scene, and Australia-born Kylie, 57, is embracing it to the full. "I feel like I’m in a Richard Curtis movie," she beams. "The kids are wrapped up, scarves are out and beanies are on – it’s very different from how I grew up with Christmas, so it’s still a thrill for me."

She’s had a quick change and looks glamorous in a fringed scarlet Rabanne dress with Christian Louboutin heels. The Grammy Award-winning star is riding high from the success of her eight-month Tension Tour and Prince William’s 2025 Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro, where she closed the show with a medley of her hits.

Her new Christmas album, Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped), is out this week. The cheerful compilation comes ten years after Kylie’s original Christmas album and features four new songs: Hot In December, This Time of Year, Office Party and the Amazon Music original, XMAS.

"I have adored working on it," she tells us, explaining how she combines her edgy style with a touch of Santa sparkle. "We thought, we’re in this 'latex Tension' [era] so what’s a latex Christmas? What would Grace Jones do for Christmas?"

Kylie has definitely pulled it off, and her catchy single XMAS is a contender for No 1. "It’s possible, I’m not counting on it," she says modestly. "It would be crazy, but that’s definitely parked to one side for me."

Office Party is another surefire hit – despite Kylie never having been to a traditional office Christmas party. "We’ve had office parties, but it’s backstage somewhere," she says. "I’ve never worked in an office, so it’s kind of like a fantasy for me. Everything changes at the office party, doesn’t it?"

Kylie brings back the Eighties in the video by recreating the lift scene from the film Dirty Dancing. "My bruises were huge!" she shares, admitting she was initially scared but persevered. "It was so worth it," she says. "I did the Dirty Dancing move at 57. I didn’t think I would do it, but I did it."

As well as her singing success – she has sold more than 80 million records worldwide – the singer is extremely close to her family.

After living in London for 30 years, she moved home to Melbourne in 2022, where her actor‑singer sister Dannii Minogue lives with her 14-year-old son, Ethan. This Christmas will be a family affair, says Kylie.

"What I love about Christmas is family and an Aussie Christmas is also very good," she tells us. "I will probably be in Australia, tucked away, planning the barbecue.

"You can see in Fully Wrapped, I’m very influenced by a British Christmas, and The Office for the office party, and Christmas sweaters, [but] it’s too hot and we’re doing other things in Australia. We have Christmas celebrations, of course, but it’s just different there. I’m sure any Aussie will tell you."

