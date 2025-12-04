Willie Nelson, 92, proves he's alive and well as he shuts down death rumors in the most iconic way

Willie Nelson, 92, has brilliantly responded to fans who mistakenly thought the country legend passed away. He posted a carousel set on Instagram of himself relaxing on the couch, with his signature locks by his side, as he donned a brown button-up with beige detailing. He comically captioned the picture: "If you believe those AI death stories one more time…"

© Instagram Willie addressed the death rumors on Instagram

His fans were relieved by the news and took to the comments. One person wrote: "Willie don't scare us like this!" A second fan added: "Alive as ever- kicking everyone's [expletive] at dominos at Thanksgiving haha. LOVE YOU PAPA WILLIE." Another person added: "Willie you can't be jump scaring us like that." One follower continued: "Rumors suck." This isn't the first time that a disturbing rumor about his death has surfaced. Before AI existed, Willie previously recalled all the false death claims in his hit song "Still Not Dead."

© Getty Images The singer is 92 years old

The lyrics are as follows: "I woke up still not dead again today. The news said I was gone to my dismay. Don't bury me, I've got a show to play. And I woke up still not dead again today." In 2017, he addressed why he felt inspired to write the song and expressed: "I got up two or three times in the last couple of years and read the paper where I'd passed away. So I just wanted to let em' know that's a lot of [expletive]," per The Boot. As for how he feels about the situation, he stated: "I'm not worried about it. I don't feel bad. I don't hurt anywhere. I don't have any reason to worry about dying."

© WireImage There have been previous death rumors about him

Willie has also candidly shared his personal thoughts on death. He revealed: "I believe in reincarnation. It's the only thing that makes sense to me. But I don't worry about it. We're all gonna die, and there's no rushing it," he shared with The New Yorker last year. He also reflected on all the legends that have passed away. He added: "I've lost a lot of friends…Kris Kristofferson. And Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash. I am one of the last ones. I don't know why I'm still here, but here we are. Last man standing."

© Getty Images He has openly talked about his stance on death

Willie may be in his retirement years, but he doesn't plan on concluding his career anytime soon. He released a single called "Christmas Love Song," on November 18 and he wrote on social media: "This is my Christmas love song for you." Aside from music, he also recently modeled for the brand Canada Goose and he captioned the post: "The Earth needs all the friends it can get. Honored to wear this message with Canada Goose for the Snow Goose campaign."