Willie Nelson, 92, praised for his 'great way to live'

At 92, Willie Nelson is one of the last surviving founders of the outlaw country genre and has inspired modern-day greats such as Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson. He still tours with his band, whom he calls his family, and his admirable way of living has now been praised by Vince Gill, 68, who was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 CMA Awards on November 19.

"The man whose name is on this award, [Willie Nelson] is a long, long friend," said an emotional Vince, who has been a country music artist for three decades, performs with The Eagles, and has collaborated with the likes Brooks & Dunn, Kelly Clarkson, and Maren Morris.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA Vince Gill accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

"50 years, we've known each other and shared stages, and we adore him, but what I admire most about him is his willingness to include his family. He calls his band his family, and it's a great way to live," added Vince.

He concluded: "So, Willie, if you're out there listening, 92-years-old, you're still inspiring us to this day, God bless."

© Getty Images Brandi and Patty perform onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards

Vince was honored with a performance from Brandi Carlile and Patty Loveless before George Strait made a surprise appearance to hand Vince his award during the ceremony.

"This is amazing," Vince began his speech, joking: "In the history of this award, it's been given to nine or ten people, and that list of people is astounding, and I am pretty confident I am the only one who has won this award who has never smoked any weed". He went on to thank his five children and their partners and his wife, Christian singer Amy Grant, whom he called "the kindest soul I have ever known."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA Vince called Amy 'the kindest soul I know'

The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award has been awarded to Willie, George, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Kenny Rogers, Alan Jackson, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, and posthumously to Johnny Cash.

It is intended to "honor an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music (that) achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, record sales, and public representation at the highest level", with the condition that the recipient "must have positively impacted and contributed to the growth of the genre over time".

© Getty Images Vince, pictured in 2003, has hosted the CMA Awards 12 times

Vince has hosted the CMA Awards 12 times and has scooped 18 CMA Awards over his long career. He holds the record for Song of the Year wins with four, the most of any artist in history. In 2014, he was honored with the CMA Irving Waugh Award of Excellence, the CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award in 2017 and is also a four-time recipient of the CMA Triple Play Award.

"Vince embodies the very best of what Country Music stands for," said Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, in a press release sent to HELLO!

© Getty Images Patty Griffin, Vince, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and BMI's Del Bryant in 2009

"He's a true trailblazer, one who gives back to the community, honors the roots of our genre, and even now, continues to share his talent with fans across the globe," she continued. "He remains a vibrant force in our industry, and we're honored to celebrate an artist whose influence is so deeply woven into the fabric of our format."

Elsewhere during the ceremony, the next generation of country music stars won big across major categories including Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, and the Red Clay Strays. Women had topped the nominations list with Ella, Lainey Wilson, and Megan Moroney appearing in six categories each before the ceremony kicked off, and Ella scooped three awards early.

© Getty Images Lainey won three of the big four awards in 2025

Megan sadly went home empty-handed, but Lainey won three of the big four awards, including Entertainer of the Year, joining Taylor Swift and Barbara Mandrell to become the third woman in history to win Entertainer Of The Year twice; Taylor won the award in 2009 and 2011, and 1980s country legend Barbara won it in 1980 and 1981.

Lainey also won Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Whirlwind, while Cody Johnson took home Male Vocalist of the Year.