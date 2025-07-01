Willie Nelson's fans express overwhelming concern as he issues apology with 'difficult' statement

Fans of Willie Nelson were disappointed to hear the country music legend will not be appearing at Outlaw Music Festival's 10th anniversary concert on Tuesday, July 1.

The singer, 92, shared a statement issued by the festival revealing that the event itself, slated to take place in El Reno, Oklahoma, was canceled due to extreme weather conditions.

It explained that due to heavy rains and high winds nearby, several of the instruments to be used during the show were damaged due to waterlogging, although that quickly sparked up concern among the singer's devoted fans for one instrument in particular – Trigger.

© Instagram/Outlaw Music Festival Willie Nelson's latest appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival's 10th anniversary concert was canceled due to weather conditions

For those uninitiated, Trigger is Willie's beloved Martin N-20 nylon-string classical acoustic guitar, which he purchased in 1969. Despite damage and wear over the years, the guitar's sound has become synonymous with Willie's own, and is now a key part of his legacy.

The singer shared the same statement as well, and fans responded with comments like: "The real question: is Trigger okay?" and: "Trigger, if you read this, please let us know you're OK," as well as: "Trigger is marked SAFE from the damage suffered to other instruments and equipment in the MO storm."

The statement in full read: "The Outlaw Music Festival's 10th Anniversary concert event scheduled for July 1, 2025 at Lucky Star Amphitheater in El Reno, OK has been canceled due to unforeseeable circumstances."

© Getty Images Fans in particular were concerned about the status of his beloved guitar, Trigger

"An extreme weather event on the evening of June 29th in Ridgedale, MO at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena produced heavy rains and high winds forcing the crowd to evacuate," it continued.

"Unfortunately, much of the Outlaw Music Festival's equipment and artists' instruments were damaged and waterlogged, making their condition difficult to assess in time to accurately and safely use for tomorrow's show."

Offering an update on when the concert series will return, it added: "The potential damage has halted the festival production as they recover and replace what's necessary for the tour to resume. The tour looks forward to resuming in Austin on July 4."

© Gary Miller Willie purchased the Martin guitar way back in 1969

"Blackbird Presents, Lucky Star Amphitheater, and DCF Concerts are disappointed to have to cancel the engagement and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause."

The statement concludes: "Refunds will be issued to the point of purchase. Please allow 7-10 business days for the refund to appear on your statement."

The "Pretty Paper" singer has previously spoken about just how much Trigger means to him, and penned in his book The Tao of Willie: A Guide to Happiness in Your Heart: "One of the secrets to my sound is almost beyond explanation."

"My battered old Martin guitar, Trigger, has the greatest tone I've ever heard from a guitar… If I picked up the finest guitar made this year and tried to play my solos exactly the way you heard them on the radio or even at last night's show, I'd always be a copy of myself and we'd all end up bored."

"But if I play an instrument that is now a part of me, and do it according to the way that feels right for me… I'll always be an original," he added, even previously having stated that he'd "quit" without Trigger.