Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Willie Nelson's fans express overwhelming concern as he issues apology with 'difficult' statement
Subscribe
Willie Nelson's fans express overwhelming concern as he issues apology with 'difficult' statement
Musician Willie Nelson performs during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyonce and Willie Nelson© Getty Images

Willie Nelson's fans express overwhelming concern as he issues apology with 'difficult' statement

The country music legend was forced to cancel an upcoming show

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Fans of Willie Nelson were disappointed to hear the country music legend will not be appearing at Outlaw Music Festival's 10th anniversary concert on Tuesday, July 1.

The singer, 92, shared a statement issued by the festival revealing that the event itself, slated to take place in El Reno, Oklahoma, was canceled due to extreme weather conditions.

It explained that due to heavy rains and high winds nearby, several of the instruments to be used during the show were damaged due to waterlogging, although that quickly sparked up concern among the singer's devoted fans for one instrument in particular – Trigger.

The Outlaw Music Festival's statement concerning the cancellation of their 10th anniversary concert, shared on social media© Instagram/Outlaw Music Festival
Willie Nelson's latest appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival's 10th anniversary concert was canceled due to weather conditions

For those uninitiated, Trigger is Willie's beloved Martin N-20 nylon-string classical acoustic guitar, which he purchased in 1969. Despite damage and wear over the years, the guitar's sound has become synonymous with Willie's own, and is now a key part of his legacy.

The singer shared the same statement as well, and fans responded with comments like: "The real question: is Trigger okay?" and: "Trigger, if you read this, please let us know you're OK," as well as: "Trigger is marked SAFE from the damage suffered to other instruments and equipment in the MO storm."

The statement in full read: "The Outlaw Music Festival's 10th Anniversary concert event scheduled for July 1, 2025 at Lucky Star Amphitheater in El Reno, OK has been canceled due to unforeseeable circumstances."

Willie Nelson performs Saturday night at the Sovereign Center as part of the Last of the Breed tour with Ray Price and Merle Haggard. His 1969 Martin N-20 guitar, which he has named "Trigger" is a big part of Willie's sound. 9/8/2007© Getty Images
Fans in particular were concerned about the status of his beloved guitar, Trigger

"An extreme weather event on the evening of June 29th in Ridgedale, MO at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena produced heavy rains and high winds forcing the crowd to evacuate," it continued. 

"Unfortunately, much of the Outlaw Music Festival's equipment and artists' instruments were damaged and waterlogged, making their condition difficult to assess in time to accurately and safely use for tomorrow's show." 

Offering an update on when the concert series will return, it added: "The potential damage has halted the festival production as they recover and replace what's necessary for the tour to resume. The tour looks forward to resuming in Austin on July 4."

Willie Nelson performs in concert during Luck Reunion on March 17, 2022 in Luck, Texas.© Gary Miller
Willie purchased the Martin guitar way back in 1969

"Blackbird Presents, Lucky Star Amphitheater, and DCF Concerts are disappointed to have to cancel the engagement and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause."

The statement concludes: "Refunds will be issued to the point of purchase. Please allow 7-10 business days for the refund to appear on your statement."

The "Pretty Paper" singer has previously spoken about just how much Trigger means to him, and penned in his book The Tao of Willie: A Guide to Happiness in Your Heart: "One of the secrets to my sound is almost beyond explanation." 

Willie Nelson's guitar Trigger seen here pduring Luck Reunion at Luck Ranch on March 13, 2025 in Spicewood, Texas© Getty Images
"My battered old Martin guitar, Trigger, has the greatest tone I've ever heard from a guitar."

"My battered old Martin guitar, Trigger, has the greatest tone I've ever heard from a guitar… If I picked up the finest guitar made this year and tried to play my solos exactly the way you heard them on the radio or even at last night's show, I'd always be a copy of myself and we'd all end up bored." 

"But if I play an instrument that is now a part of me, and do it according to the way that feels right for me… I'll always be an original," he added, even previously having stated that he'd "quit" without Trigger.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Willie Nelson's Eight Children!

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More