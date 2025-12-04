Inside guitarist Steve Cropper's family life with wife and four children before death at 84

Steve was born in Missouri; however, his family moved to Memphis when he was nine years old. As an aspiring musician who got his first guitar at 14, he was mesmerized by Chuck Berry, Jimmy Reed, and Chet Atkins. In the 1960s, his instrumental band The Royal Spades got signed by Satellite Records, which was later changed to Stax Records. Later on, the group changed the band's name to Mar-Keys, and they released their hit "Last Night." He portrayed the character of Colonel in the films The Blue Brothers and Blue Brothers 2000. In 2024, he released Friendlytown, for which he got a Grammy nomination. In 2025, he was honored with the Tennessee Governor's Arts Award.