Inside guitarist Steve Cropper's family life with wife and four children before death at 84

Booker T & the MG's guitarist Steve Cropper passed away on December 3, 2025, at the age of 84. The talented musician was a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee who performed onstage with B.B. King, Otis Redding and more. His wife and four children have lost both a doting husband and father. He co-wrote the hit songs "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay," "In the Midnight Hour," and "Green Onions." Learn more about the iconic guitarist below.
Steve's love and family life
Steve had two wives and four children. In 1961, he married his first wife Betty, and the duo were married for 17 years until 1978. They welcomed two children, Stephen and Ashley Cropper. He married his second wife Angel Cropper only a few days before his first Blues Brothers tour in the late 1980s. Together they welcomed their children Cameron and Andrea Cropper.
What was Steve's cause of death?
Steve's death was announced to Variety by his son Cameron; however, the cause of death is still unknown. He had been spending some recent time in a Nashville rehabilitation center, due to suffering from a fall. Before that, he was working on new music and was living alone.
What has the family said about his passing?
His son Stephen shared online: "It's with the heaviest of hearts that I share the news that my amazing Dad passed away this morning. He certainly lived an incredible life and enjoyed every minute of entertaining you all. Please lift prayers of comfort for my family." The Cooper family has also stated: "Steve was a beloved musician, songwriter, and producer whose extraordinary talent touched the lives of millions worldwide. While we mourn the loss of a husband, father, and friend, we find comfort knowing that Steve will live forever through his music. Every note he played, every song he wrote, and every artist he inspired ensure that his spirit and artistry will continue to move people for generations to come."
Steve's career
Steve was born in Missouri; however, his family moved to Memphis when he was nine years old. As an aspiring musician who got his first guitar at 14, he was mesmerized by Chuck Berry, Jimmy Reed, and Chet Atkins. In the 1960s, his instrumental band The Royal Spades got signed by Satellite Records, which was later changed to Stax Records. Later on, the group changed the band's name to Mar-Keys, and they released their hit "Last Night." He portrayed the character of Colonel in the films The Blue Brothers and Blue Brothers 2000. In 2024, he released Friendlytown, for which he got a Grammy nomination. In 2025, he was honored with the Tennessee Governor's Arts Award.