Meet the famous children of the world's biggest rockstars

The children of some of the world's best musicians make a good case for talent running in the family. From Ozzy Osbourne to Paul McCartney, music's rock legends have raised children who have gone on to make a name for themselves in their own right, taking on the world of film, fashion, and of course music. See just some of them below.

Zoë Kravitz

© Getty Images Zoe Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet attend the Saint Laurent show 2016

Zoë Kravitz, 36, the daughter of singer Lisa Bonet and rockstar Lenny Kravitz, has cemented herself as a current "It-girl." A singer, actress and filmmaker, she has made a name for herself in the Hollywood scene, playing roles in films such as Divergent (2014), The Batman (2022) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2019) and with her directorial debut Blink Twice (2024).

Kelly Osbourne

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sharon Osbourne in 2020

Kelly, 41, was first introduced to the world on her family's reality TV show, The Osbournes, in 2002. The second youngest of Ozzy Osbourne's six children, Kelly followed in her father's footsteps and released two albums in the early 2000s before shifting her career to focus on television hosting making a name for herself on shows like The View and Project Runway Junior, a path more aligned with that of her mother's, Sharon Osbourne.

Liv Tyler

© Getty Images Liv Tyler and Steven Tyler in 2011

The daughter of Aerosmith's frontman Steven Tyler and Bebe Buell, Liv, 48, first made a name for herself as a model, starting her modeling career at just 14 years old. She then made the shift to acting in the 1990s, starring in films like Armageddon (1998), Lord of the Rings (2001, 2002 & 2003) and The Incredible Hulk (2008).

Stella McCartney

© Getty Images Stella McCartney, Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the Stella McCartney Winter 2024

Daughter of Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney, and the middle child of five, Stella, 54, has become a household name in her own right, taking on the fashion industry and dominating it. Since its launch in 2001, her self-named brand has led the push for sustainable fashion, and avoided using leather, fur, and feathers, establishing her ahead of the curve.

Riley Keough

© Getty Images Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley in 2024

Granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley through their late, only daughter Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Danny Keough, Riley, 36, has remained in the entertainment industry making a name for herself as a respected actress, featuring alongside fellow nepo-baby Zoë in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), while also starring in Daisy Jones & The Six (2023) and The Terminal List (2022).

Sean Lennon

© Getty Images Sean Ono Lennon accepts the Best Rock Performance award on behalf of The Beatles 2025

Sean, 50, was just five when his dad, a legendary member of The Beatles, John Lennon, died. Sean, whose mom is Yoko Ono, has since built a diverse career as a musician and songwriter, releasing solo work as well as performing as a member of several bands, including Cibo Matto and Mystical Weapons.

Georgia May Jagger

© Getty Images Mick Jagger with daughter Georgia May Jagger in 2016

Mick Jagger is known for being one of the greatest frontmen in history, and has been a part of The Rolling Stones since 1962, until today. His daughter Georgia, 33, who he shares with Jerry Hall, has also joined the spotlight, and become a prominent figure in fashion modeling and design, and a favorite on Fashion Week runways.

Jakob Dylan

© Getty Images Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers in 2024

The son of the legendary Bob Dylan and Sara Dylan, Jakob, 55, has carved his own path in the music industry as the lead singer and songwriter of The Wallflowers. He has received massive praise for his work in the band, including multiple Grammy Awards.