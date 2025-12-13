Dick Van Dyke celebrates 100th birthday: 'It’s not enough, you want to live more'

Not many people can say they’ve hit the century mark, but Dick Van Dyke can. The legendary actor has been gearing up for his 100th birthday, which finally arrived on December 13.

In celebration of the milestone, Dick opened up to Good Morning America about his remarkable life and what he believes the future holds for him. "You know I played old men a lot. And I always played 'em as angry, and cantankerous," he said. "It's not really that way. I don't know any other 100-year-old, but I can speak for myself."

The actor revealed that he feels great physically, noting that he hits the gym three times a week and that his wife, Arlene, is "a health nut." "I'm so lucky. I don't have any ache or pain," he shared. "I think that saved me from the pain. That's good advice for anybody."

© Disney The actor celebrated his 100th birthday

"She kept me young," he said. "She gives me energy, she gives me humor, and all kinds of support." The 100-year-old met his current wife, makeup artist Arene Silver, at a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards dinner back in 2006. Despite remaining friends for years, the pair pursued a romantic relationship after Arlene helped Dick mourn his deceased partner, Michelle Triola. The couple married in February 2012 and have remained together ever since.

Still, Dick acknowledged that reaching the triple-digit milestone has brought its fair share of challenges. "I miss movement. I've got one game leg from I don't know what. And dance, I still try to dance," he said.

Despite his milestone, the actor has his sights set on preserving his health as he looks toward a longer life. "The funniest thing is, it's not enough. A hundred years is not enough. You wanna live more, which I plan to," he shared.

© FilmMagic They met backstage at the SAG Awards in 2006

Dick has enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning more than seven decades, becoming one of Hollywood’s most beloved entertainers. He rose to fame with The Dick Van Dyke Show, which earned him multiple Emmy Awards and cemented his reputation for sharp comedy and physical humor.

His film roles in classics like Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Bye Bye Birdie showcased his talents as an actor, singer, and dancer, while later projects such as Night at the Museum introduced him to new audiences. Over the years, Van Dyke’s work has earned him numerous honors, including a Tony, Grammy, multiple Emmys, and a Lifetime Achievement Award, solidifying his legacy as a true entertainment icon.

Dick's workout routine

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor revealed that he spends an hour in the gym where he incorporates stretching, sit-ups, and yoga. Personal trainer and Fit4mum founder Melissa Lorch spoke to us about Dick's impressive fitness.

"We can all stay active and stimulate our muscles and move our joints daily for as long as we can. I even train elderly people while sitting if they struggle to bear weight – we can all use our muscles somehow," she shared.

© Getty Dick Van Dyke and wife Arlene Silver still dance together

"Dick is right that one of the main factors for overall health and longevity is staying active and mobile. What we do in the gym changes as we age and we might not 'pump iron' but there's always something we can do."

"When it comes to lifting weights, there's no need to stop just because of age. You can still lift weights – heavier if you've always done it, which it sounds like Dick has – or light repetitions," Melissa said.

"Daily walking is still advised for the elderly as are two strength sessions a week. We say to do 8 to 10 exercises for the main body parts but for some people just lifting their arm above their head is enough weight. He seems like a jolly fella so that happy mindset probably helps him too."

Loneliness

Despite his strong physical health, Dick has previously revealed that his mental health became a challenge as he approached his 100th birthday. In a health diary for The Times published last month, Dick admitted he is struggling with loneliness.

© Getty Images Dick Van Dyke opened up about feeling lonely

While the actor explained that he is committed to preserving both his joy and his health, he feels "diminished" both "physically and socially". The 99-year-old shared that “every single one of my dearest lifelong friends is gone, which feels just as lonely as it sounds”.

He explained that because he feels “diminished,” he can no longer travel long distances and has had to decline event invitations and job opportunities outside his home in California. "That kind of travel takes so much out of me that I have to say no," he penned.