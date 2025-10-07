Dick Van Dyke's very real response to turning 100 after health confession revealed in new video

Dick Van Dyke is keeping spirits high when it comes to his 100th birthday this December. The legendary entertainer, beloved for his decades of fame on the small and big screen, plus the stage and countless homes worldwide, will celebrate the milestone on December 13. At a recent Vandy High Tea event on October 5, joined by his wife Arlene Silver, the actor and comedian joked about his big birthday, at first saying: "That's right. I'm not officially a hundred until December. Two months. Two months," before then quipping: "It'd be funny if I didn't make it."

Although, the star is far from morbid about his coming day – quite the opposite actually, per Caprice Conley, one of the actor's close friends and team members, who works as a producer with him and his wife and has filmed some of their at-home clips as well. She took to social media with an unearthed moment of Dick at the gym in his Malibu home, while being interviewed for his Kennedy Center Honor, in response to the quip making the rounds.

© Getty Images Dick Van Dyke will be turning 100 on December 13

"There's a lot of buzz going around today about Dick Van Dyke joking that it would be funny if he didn't make it to 100. A few years ago, while being interviewed for his Kennedy Center Honor, I caught this sweet moment," she captioned a clip of him talking about how excited he really is about hitting the milestone.

At the event, Dick also opened up about his health, saying: "I brag sometimes about how I made it to a hundred and the truth is, if I had known I was going to live this long, I would've taken better care of myself," continuing, with a bit of his signature wit laced in: "And it is frustrating because I don't know what I did right. Other than [Arlene], I didn't do anything right."