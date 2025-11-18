Dick Van Dyke says he's still 'looking for work' as he approaches 100th birthday

At almost 100 years old, Dick Van Dyke certainly has a lot of wisdom to share.

The beloved actor will officially become a centenarian less than a month from now, on December 13.

In honor of the special milestone, he released a new book, his ninth, 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist's Guide to a Happy Life, and has been further reflecting on his ten long decades as he promotes it.

On Tuesday, November 18, The Today Show aired a new conversation between Dick and Al Roker. As the latter asked Dick about a point in his book in which he claims no one is born miserable, he noted: "I'm speaking from an advantageous position, I got to do for a living what I would have done for nothing."

Dick also briefly reflected on the horrific wildfire crisis that ravaged parts of Los Angeles in January, including his neighborhood of Malibu. His home with wife Arlene Silver was narrowly saved, and he shared: "I have a sense of gratitude about a whole lot of things, my whole life."

Arlene, who Dick married in 2012, made a brief appearance in the conversation, and Dick gushed: "She keeps me young, we sing, we dance, she just keeps me a teenager," adding that singing is the one other thing maintaining his energy. "Singing is the best thing you can do for yourself. Usually I wake up with an old tune going through my head."

Later as Al asked Arlene, who met Dick in 2006 when she was working as a make-up artist, how her life has changed since meeting him, she couldn't help but tear up as she shared: "It has totally changed. I am always on the verge of tears because he's just the greatest human being ever, and you just changed the way I look at life."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Dick also confessed to rejecting an offer to possibly be the next James Bond, after Sean Connery, and the role he still wishes he could do, that of Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol. "I don't want to [retire]. It's my hobby, it's my life, I love it. I'm looking for work right now," he teased.

Though Dick maintains that he continues to sing and dance everyday and is still in good spirits, he has admitted to slowing down recently. In June, Arlene got candid about him having some good days and bad days after he had to miss a scheduled appearance for his Vandy Camp event at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High. "When you're 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days ... and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here," the make-up artist shared at the time.

Still, speaking with Entertainment Tonight last year about what his "secret" to a long and healthy life might be, he admitted: "I've often tried to think what did I do to live this long and I can't figure out," though he did note: "The only thing is I've always exercised. [My wife and I] still go to the gym three days a week and work out. And I believe that's the secret."

"Most people at 98 years old don't really feel like working out and they seize up, you know? You get stiff and I'm still, you know, [moving] pretty well. And I think that must be the secret because I don't really watch my diet or anything. Stayed skinny. That helps," he added.

Dick and Arlene, who have a 46-year age gap, have often candidly joked about it, and he recently also joked to ET that he has the fact that he "didn't grow up" to thank for their long-lasting marriage. "I was fortunate that I didn't grow up," he teased, and maintained: "We were meant to be," as Arlene gushed: "I've never met anyone like him."