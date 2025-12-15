When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner and wife found dead in LA home

Acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele have been found dead in their Los Angeles home, with authorities investigating the deaths as a suspected homicide.

Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were discovered at around 3.30pm on Sunday, December 14, inside their LA residence. Law enforcement sources have confirmed that both bodies showed injuries consistent with knife wounds.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the property after receiving an emergency call and pronounced the couple dead at the scene. The case was subsequently handed over to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division.

© Getty Images Director Rob Reiner with wife actress Michele Singer and son

In a statement, police said: "At this time, no further details are available as this is an ongoing RHD investigation into an apparent homicide."

Rob was one of Hollywood’s most respected and influential filmmakers, with a career spanning more than five decades across television and film. He first rose to prominence in front of the camera as Mike Stivic on Norman Lear’s groundbreaking sitcom All in the Family, a role that made him a household name in the 1970s.

© Getty Images for Teen Vogue Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Jake Reiner (R)

He later established himself as a director with an extraordinary run of critically acclaimed and culturally enduring films. His directorial debut, the satirical mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap in 1984, became a cult classic, followed by a string of beloved films including Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery and A Few Good Men. Few directors have successfully navigated such a wide range of genres, from romantic comedy to courtroom drama, with the same level of critical and commercial success.

Born in the Bronx, New York, in 1947, Rob was the son of legendary comedian and filmmaker Carl Reiner and actress and singer Estelle Lebost. He often spoke about growing up immersed in entertainment, crediting his parents with shaping both his creative instincts and his work ethic.

© Getty Images Rob Reiner with his wife Michele Reiner (L) and daughter Rony Reiner (R)

Rob met Michele while directing When Harry Met Sally…, one of the most celebrated romantic comedies of all time. The couple married in 1989 and went on to have three children together. Michele largely remained out of the public spotlight, while Rob continued to work as a director, producer, actor and political activist.

According to People, multiple sources have alleged that the couple’s son Nick may be connected to the deaths. Nick has previously spoken publicly about struggles with addiction and periods in and out of rehabilitation from a young age. No official charges or confirmations have been announced by police at this time.

© AFP via Getty Images Rob and Michele were found stabbed to death at their home

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation as detectives continue their work.

Rob’s death marks the loss of a filmmaker whose work shaped generations of moviegoers and left an indelible mark on American cinema, while tributes have already begun to pour in from across the entertainment industry.