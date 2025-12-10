Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor dies aged 60 after horror accident

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Wenne Alton Davis passed away on Monday night after being struck by a Cadillac while crossing the road in New York City. The 60-year-old, who went by they/them pronouns as per their Instagram bio, was crossing the intersection near Broadway and the West 53rd Street just before 9 p.m. when they were hit by a 61-year-old driver in a car.

The driver remained at the scene and has not yet been charged, according to reports. Wenne, who was born Wendy Davis, was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital with severe trauma to the head and body and succumbed to their wounds that night.

© Instagram Wenne passed away aged 60 after being struck by a car

Wenne had appeared in several TV shows and films since moving from North Carolina to NYC in their late 20s to launch their acting and stand-up comedy career. Their notable credits included Blindspot, New Amsterdam, Girls5eva, Rescue Me, American Odyssey, and the TV movie The Normal Heart.

Their most recent role was in a 2023 episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where they portrayed a police officer opposite the show's star, Rachel Brosnahan. Wenne also worked a security job at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

"[Wenne] had a huge love for New York, for acting, for [their] colleagues at JFK and, most of all, [their] family and [their] circle of friends (which was also huge)," their agent told The New York Times.

Wenne's close friend and neighbor, Edward Reynoso, spoke to the New York Daily News about the tragedy and shared that the actor was going to meet a friend for dinner and a movie when they were fatally struck.

© Instagram Wenne was walking to visit a friend when they were struck

"[They] always text me when [they are] about to leave or come home, and I didn't receive any text or anything, and I found it weird," Edward recalled. "I was worried. I was texting [them] and [they] didn't respond. I'm numb to tell you the truth. I can't believe it."

He shared that Wenne moved into his building five years prior with their cat and became good friends with many of their neighbors. Edward added that the duo "got close because we always used to run into each other in the hallway".

© Instagram The actor appeared in several TV shows, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"We used to go out for dinner. We're all single. [They were] very driven, compassionate, giving. I will miss [their] smile, laugh and joie de vivre." Edward revealed that just hours before Wenne was struck, they had spent time with him in his apartment and told him, "I love you. I appreciate you."

"It was so weird to me, because I felt like [they were] saying goodbye," he said. "Now that this happened, it all seems so odd to me."

© Instagram They also participated in the SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023

Wenne enjoyed boxing, playing with their cat Roxie and spending time with friends. Just months prior to their death, Wenne shared a touching Instagram tribute to their late acting coach, JoAnna.

"My dear JoAnna...you were a phenomenal acting coach & friend. You taught us to look for & go with the love. I'll never forget you...the world has lost a super bright light," they wrote.