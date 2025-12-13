What was Pulp Fiction star Peter Greene's net worth?

Peter Greene, the actor best known for his roles in The Mask and the 1990s cult classic Pulp Fiction, has died aged 60.

The actor was found dead in his apartment in the Lower East Side of New York City on Friday, 12 December, as his manager Gregg Edwards confirmed to NBC News.

Though his cause of death has not yet been disclosed to the media, the manager confirmed that a wellness check was conducted at his home after music had been heard playing in his apartment for more than 24 hours.

© Getty Images Peter Greene attends the "Keep Your Enemies Closer: Checkmate" screening at the School of Visual Arts Theater on October 1, 2012 in New York City

Gregg told NBC News: "Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter, but he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold."

What was Peter Greene's net worth at time of death?

At the time of his death, reports as to the actor's net worth varied. The majority of estimates placed it as a modest sum in the low-to-mid six figures, most of which were under $1 million USD. Meanwhile, FandomWire estimated his net worth at $1.5 million. Therefore, it is certain that the figure is $1.5 million or less.

As a beloved character actor with a decades-spanning career in many cult classic films, he featured in many Hollywood films, such as The Usual Suspects and Training Day, and major television series, which contributed to his earnings.

Who was Peter Greene?

Peter was born on October 8, 1965 in Montclair, New Jersey, where he lived until the age of 15. Then, he ran away from home and lived on the streets of New York City, where he turned to drug use and eventually dealing, he revealed to Premier magazine in 1996.

He began to pursue an acting career when he was in his mid-20s, landing several roles in the early 1990s and eventually building an impressive track record with over 80 screen credits over the years.

© WireImage for Niche Media, LLC Peter Greene and Craig Cukrowski during Hamptons Magazine Presents the Launch of Jim Belushi's Book "Real Men Don't Apologize" at Bed in New York City, New York, United States

Peter's first role onscreen was in an episode of the NBC crime drama Hardball, and his first film role came two years later in Laws of Gravity, in which he played alongside Edie Falco. The actor later had recurring roles in various TV series such as The Black Donnellys, Life on Mars and Chicago P.D.

His manager revealed to Deadline that he had two upcoming projects at his time of death: the indie thriller Mascots, starring Celebrity Big Brother contestant Mickey Rourke, and a documentary that he will be narrating with Jason Alexander and Kathleen Turner called From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID.