The Bear's Will Poulter & stars unite for heartfelt Christmas cause

The Bear and We're the Millers actor Will Poulter has urged the public to donate to an important cause this Christmas: the Caring Family Foundation's Food from the Heart campaign, which feeds children affected by poverty in the UK.

Richard and Patricia Caring famously run exclusive London member's club Annabel's, part of the Birley Clubs, which was once a favourite night spot of the late Princess Diana and is still a chic A-list haunt.

© Dave Benett Richard Caring, Will Poulter and Patricia Caring at Winter Wonderland at Surrey Square Primary School

Will, 32, who attended the Caring's Festive Wonderland event at Surrey Square Primary School on 4 December and helped hand out meals to the children, says: "The Caring Family Foundation is an institution in London that are a really good example of what it means to give."

The Guardians of the Galaxy star adds: "If you’re in a position or opportunity to give and to gift in the spirit of Christmas, then you should. Not everyone has food or resources to celebrate, and a lot of young people go to school hungry, even here in the capital.

"Food is absolutely vital to their physical and mental health, and seeing the way it lights up a room and puts a smile on young people’s faces is really, really nice. Young people are the most vulnerable members of society and totally deserving of our protection and support, and it’s important we remember the impact of giving them the chance to be happy and experience joy."

© Dave Benett Will Poulter with children at Surrey Square Primary School

Patricia Caring tells HELLO!: "Child poverty isn’t just a December issue; it’s something far too many children live with every single day of the year. At The Caring Family Foundation, we support children and their families all year round.

"Having Will Poulter join us this year at Surrey Square was amazing - he was the hero of the day, and it meant the world to us. Will brought such kindness and genuine joy to the children, you could see it in their eyes as he served them Christmas meals and spent time with them - they absolutely loved it.

"It was a magical day that reminded us why this work matters so deeply. Each and every child deserves to feel seen, supported, and celebrated - not just at Christmas, but 365 days a year.

© Dave Benett Will Poulter decorating cookies with children

The Caring Family Foundation also held their annual Festive Wonderland event at The Dorchester, attended by Katie Piper, Jimmy Carr and Alexandra Burke.