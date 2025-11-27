How can you donate children's gifts this Christmas? Charity experts warn we're at 'breaking point'

Christmas time is all about spreading joy, and what better way to make someone's year than by donating to baby banks across the country?

As winter closes in and the weather turns frosty, families with young children living in poverty need help more than ever.

Baby banks are calling for warmer clothing and pre-loved items to be gifted to children over the festive period who would otherwise be left with nothing to open on Christmas morning.

In 2024 alone, Baby Bank Alliance annual survey data revealed that UK baby banks supported 219,637 families, which was an increase of 35 per cent on the previous year.

HELLO! paired up with Baby Bank Alliance to create a guide on how you can donate to banks across the country ahead of the holidays.

Why is winter such a challenging time for families?

With the cooler temperatures and darker evenings, the demands on families increase exponentially.

Between paying heating bills and electricity, and trying to feed and dress children in warmer, more seasonally suited clothing, the pressure is unthinkable for anyone living in poverty.

Executive Lead at the Baby Bank Alliance, Dani Adams, explained: "Winter is an especially difficult time for families living in poverty.

"With the need for heating, warmer clothes and gifts for winter festivals, families find their resources stretched to breaking point.

"Every day, families are forced to make impossible choices between essentials, such as switching on the heating or buying food, paying for electricity or buying nappies."

She continued: "We know that baby banks see a jump in demand this time of year, and they do their best to help, but Baby Bank Alliance research from 2024 showed that two-thirds of baby banks admitted they couldn’t meet the demand they were faced with.

"There are now over 400 across the UK, and the Baby Bank Alliance exists to support their vital work."

Advocate for Baby Bank Alliance, author and mum of three, Giovanna Fletcher, told HELLO!: "I know how overwhelming it can be to welcome a baby into the world, but add to that having to flee domestic violence or finding yourself in a situation where you have nothing, and you’re suddenly in a very desperate and lonely place.

"The work baby banks do to support families is massive. The fact that they exist, that there are thousands of families who turn to them in crisis, highlights just how important they are."

Speaking of her children with McFly star Tom Fletcher, she added: "We work with a few different charities, so the boys have always been aware that there are people doing good things to help others, and that we can all play a part in that.

"They understand the value in passing on books, toys, clothes and shoes when they’re no longer needed, and can be welcomed by others. I don’t think helping others is a topic to skirt around with children."

© Anna Saas, Save the Children and the Baby Bank Alliance Giovanna Fletcher visited Sebby's Corner in Barnet, North London to meet baby bank staff

How to donate children's toys near me

First of all, it is important to locate your local baby bank so that you can find out what it is they need more of before donating.

You can search a map on www.babybankalliance.org, which will tell you where your closest bank is and how to reach it.

Each baby bank has a list of different items they need and what the best times to donate these items are, so it is a great place to start if you want to help this season.

Dani said: "At this time of year, most baby banks ask for gifts for children who might otherwise not receive any, and for winter clothing like coats, waterproof boots and blankets.

"Baby banks also need financial donations, so that they can buy the items they need to give out as new throughout the year: cots and nappies, for example, and to cover running costs."

© Anna Saas, Save the Children and the Baby Bank Alliance She has joined forces with Baby Bank Alliance to raise awareness for their needs

Dos and don'ts of donating

While every item donated is much appreciated, there are some things that are needed more than others and some that are not suitable for the baby banks.

As mentioned, it is advised that you contact your local baby bank to ask what they need instead of turning up cold.

"Baby banks need people to donate good-quality pre-loved items for babies and children, which they then pass on," Dani highlighted.

She added: "Items such as clothes, shoes, toys, books, bottles, blankets, buggies and other baby equipment. Baby banks also need new items, such as nappies, wipes, toiletries and new mattresses for cots."

© Anna Saas, Save the Children and the Baby Bank Alliance The author is a mum of three and is helping support baby banks who urgently need donations ahead of the Christmas period

Items that can't be donated include unsafe or unhygienic products that have been used beyond what they are intended for. These are:

Broken or damaged toys

Used stair gates with missing parts

Used car seats

Used breast pumps or sterilisers

Bouncers and walkers that are not new

Maternity clothing

Out-of-date or opened food and formula

Repainted items

Second-hand mattresses

Donate to the Baby Bank Alliance here.