Goldie Hawn's family to come together as Oscar winner is honored at Make A Wish Gala

Goldie Hawn will be joined by her son Oliver Hudson on December 5 as the award-winning actress and philanthropist is honored with the Power of a Wish Award at Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles’s annual Wish Gala.

"My life has always been guided by the pursuit of joy. Children embody that joy so naturally, yet I’ve also seen how stress and uncertainty can dim their light. When a child feels overwhelmed, even dreaming can seem out of reach," said Goldie upon receiving the news. "These children have tackled challenges with such bravery and determination, and are so deserving of the hope a wish experience can bring. I’m proud to accept the Power of a Wish Award to help Make-A-Wish deliver more joy to those families who need it most."

© FilmMagic Goldie will be honored by the Make A Wish Foundation

Goldie who turned 80 on November 21, is mother to Oliver and Kate Hudson, with second husband Bill Hudson, and son Wyatt, with partner Kurt Russell.

The annual gala brings together a community of industry leaders, wish families, corporations, and celebrities "dedicated to transforming the lives of children facing critical illnesses through the power and magic of wishes". Grammy and Oscar winner FINNEAS will perform, while Anthony Anderson will be this year's master of ceremonies.

© Getty Images Her son Oliver (2L) will present the honor

MindUP was established in 2003 as a response to the 9/11 attacks in order to provide educational facilities in schools to teach children about the way their brains function, and provide de-stressing methods for both the students and teachers.

"After 9/11, I realized I was scared to death of the atom bomb. So for me, [that] put me in trauma," Goldie told Good Morning America viewers in 2024. "I figured that these children are going to be experiencing some level of that, in which case, I then created this program. Why aren't children learning anything about their brain? Why do we ask them to use it and don't teach them anything about how to use it?"

© FilmMagic Goldie is joined by Kurt and Kate at the 20th anniversary celebration of MindUP in 2024

"Alarmed by rising numbers of anxiety, depression, aggression and suicide in children, Goldie Hawn founded her Foundation, applying cutting-edge scientific research to create educational programs that support the social and emotional development of children," reads the website's description.

'Working with some of the best minds in neuroscience, education, and psychology, the Foundation created MindUP — an evidence-based curriculum and teaching model for young learners."

Goldie has also authored two best-selling books and a companion journal focused on mindfulness and parenting.

"The Power of a Wish Award is granted to someone whose gravitas and charisma matches the incredible power of granting a child with a critical illness their greatest wish. We couldn’t think of anyone better than the incredible Goldie Hawn, whose performances have brought joy, hope, and laughter to so many of us for generations," said Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles President and CEO, Aparna Pande.

The event will also recognize Disney executive Sally Hopkins Conner with the Philanthropic Leader Award for her longtime support of the organization, including serving as a Chair of the Board, producing commercials pro bono, and helping to grant life-changing wishes for over a decade.

The Gala also aims to raise funds to grant "100 life-changing wishes," to directly benefit wish-granting efforts for families in the Greater Los Angeles area.