Cher, 79, looks ageless in guest appearance on SNL

Singer Cher, 79, proved once again that age is nothing more than a number as she made a dazzling guest appearance on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, December 20, 2025, leaving fans stunned by her ageless appearance and impeccable comic timing.

The music icon appeared alongside host Ariana Grande and cast favourite Bowen Yang in a festive promo ahead of Episode 1893, filmed on Thursday, December 18. Cher looked effortlessly chic, her signature long dark hair worn sleek and glossy, while Ariana stunned in a golden halter-style gown and Bowen opted for a rich velvet look, completing the trio’s polished holiday aesthetic.

© Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Cher, with host Ariana Grande, and Bowen Yang

Ahead of the show, Cher delighted fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram from inside Studio 8H, revealing her dressing room door emblazoned with the name "Cher", directly opposite another marked "Ariana Grande". The caption read simply: "Christmas comes early this year."

Cher's dressing room on SNL

Fans were quick to flood the comments with excitement. "Cher Christmas is my favourite Christmas," wrote one follower, while another declared: "I’ve never been more excited for an episode of @nbcsnl. Making Christmas gay again!" A third added: "You are truly THE GIFT @Cher. We can’t wait to receive."

© dpa/picture alliance via Getty I Cher shows off her Bambi on the red carpet at the 77th Bambi Awards

The promo quickly went viral, thanks largely to Cher’s perfectly deadpan delivery. In one particularly hilarious moment, Bowen stares at her in disbelief and asks, "Cher… am I dreaming?" Without missing a beat, she smacks him lightly across the face and snaps, "Snap out of it!" As Bowen and Ariana collapse into mock tears, they cry out in unison: "Cher just slapped us!"

© AFP via Getty Images Cher performs during Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2024

It’s a reminder of why Cher has remained such a beloved pop culture force for more than six decades. From her early days with Sonny Bono to an era-defining solo music career, Oscar-winning film roles and countless reinventions, she has consistently managed to stay both relevant and revered.

Now, at 79, Cher continues to command the spotlight with ease – whether on the red carpet, on social media, or stealing scenes on live television. Her latest SNL appearance doesn’t just showcase her timeless beauty, but her enduring star power and razor-sharp sense of humour, proving that when Cher shows up, it really does feel like Christmas comes early.