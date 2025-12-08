Meet Sammy Davis Jr.’s four kids – including his three adopted sons

From L-R: Tracey with her mother May Britt in 1961, Tracey photographed in 2009

Tracey Davis was Sammy’s only biological child, whom he shared with his second wife, Swedish actress May Britt. The couple met in the late ‘50s after May relocated to the US to take on Hollywood, and their 1960 marriage was the subject of much scrutiny.

Tracey, who was a television producer in Tennessee, published several books about growing up with the Rat Pack entertainer as her father, most recently Sammy Davis Jr.: A Personal Journey with My Father (2014). In the book, she reflects candidly on her father’s dedication to his work, which strained their relationship, but noted that they grew closer as they got older, with Tracey describing him as having a “huge heart and huge zest for life”.

Tracey passed away in November 2020 from an undisclosed illness, at age 59, leaving behind a husband and four children, as well as her mother May, who is currently 91.