Meet the Taylor Swifts of the 1970s: 8 female artists who changed music forever

Every generation has its defining voices – artists whose songwriting, cultural impact, and chart-topping success reshaped the music landscape. While we’re currently in awe of Taylor Swift’s musical prowess, before the Life of a Showgirl hitmaker, the ‘70s were led by women who alongside having countless chart toppers and global fanbases, remain the cultural blueprint for today’s songstresses.

Today, we’re diving into the lives of some of the biggest female musicians of the ‘70s, exploring not just their musical genius and global adoration, but the generations of fans they inspired – and the path they paved for performers like Taylor.

© Getty Images,Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Taylor indicted Carole into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Carole King The definitive most successful female songwriter of the 20th century in the US, Carole King had an astounding 118 songs that she’d either written or co-written chart on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout the era. The legendary lyricist co-wrote countless smash-hit songs with her first husband, Gerry Goffin, including Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”. The hitmaker later redefined the role of a singer-songwriter with her bestselling album Tapestry (1971), which won several Grammys and brought us hits like “I Feel the Earth Move”. Taylor Swift, who cites Carole as a great influence on her music, inducted the star into the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, remarking that “she created the purest works of love and strength and catharsis” during an era that “didn’t make space for the idea of a female genius”.

© Redferns,Getty Images Emmylou talked about the changing face of country music, including Taylor's impact Emmylou Harris Like Taylor, Emmylou Harris helped push country music into new territory, becoming one of the biggest voices in country-rock – and a key architect of its mainstream popularity. The Sweet Dreams singer had several number-one country albums throughout the ‘70s, like the mega-hit Elite Hotel (1976), and became known for interpreting past hit songs, like Buck Owens’ “Together Again”. Emmylou also became a champion of other female artists – fans may remember Trio (1987) with Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt – and platformed the likes of Gillian Welch. Reflecting on the changing face of country music in 2010 – including Taylor’s influence – Emmylou said, “As an artist, you’re influenced by all different kinds of music…I think that’s how every generation reinvents itself artistically”.

© Getty Images Olivia reportedly was a fan of Taylor's, and attended her concert in 2010 Olivia Newton-John Even before we were Hopelessly Devoted to the star’s memorable performance in Grease, Olivia Newton-John was already a force to be reckoned with in country-pop music. The Physical hitmaker won the Record of the Year Grammy for her 1974 track “I Honestly Love You”, renowned for her sweet vocals and country influences – often drawing comparisons to Taylor Swift. The singer went on to become a huge Hollywood star while simultaneously continuing to dominate the charts and tour globally – including her astounding three-year long Heartstrings World Tour in 2002. Though she passed away in 2022, Olivia’s publicist told TMZ that the star thought Taylor was a “sweet, talented and smart girl" after attending her concert in 2010.

© Getty Images,Getty Images for The Recording Academy Taylor is a huge fan of Joni's groundbreaking record Blue Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell changed the game for female songwriters in the ‘70s with the release of Blue (1971), a hauntingly confessional album that showed plenty of raw emotion – a rarity for a female performer back then. Joni is often cited as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, and Taylor herself is a huge fan of Blue, as it “explores somebody’s soul so deeply” including her “most haunting demons”. The legendary performer accepted a Kennedy Center Honor in 2021, after a lifetime of breaking boundaries in the music industry. Like Taylor, her personal experiences have connected with fans across the world – and made for some of the most poetic lyrics of all time.

© Getty Images Janis sang candidly about being a young woman Janis Ian One of the most iconic voices to capture the coming-of-age experience, Janis Ian used her folk-pop to articulate the experiences of young women – from heartbreak to societal expectations – becoming one of the first mainstream artists to do so. Her memorable track “At Seventeen” (1975) draws on feelings of teenage alienation and growing pains, and has often been compared to Taylor’s song “Fifteen”. “At Seventeen" earned Janis a Grammy in 1975, and has been covered by other legendary artists like Celine Dion. Much like Taylor’s battle to own her music, Janis was also a trailblazer in demanding respect for women in the production process; she launched her own label, Rude Girl Records, in 1992, insisting on full creative and branding control.

© Getty Images,WireImage Stevie attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Dublin, and previously joined her on-stage Stevie Nicks “You look like Stevie Nicks…” Taylor sang in “Clara Bow”; the legendary Fleetwood Mac frontwoman has long been an idol for female fans and performers alike, whose image and narrative-driven lyrics continue to resonate. After spending the ‘70s breaking barriers with Fleetwood Mac – Rumours (1977) is currently 21x Platinum in the US. Stevie ventured into solo stardom, and became the first woman inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, first in 1998, and again in 2019. Both singers have previously shared the stage, and Taylor honoured the star when she attended the Eras Tour in Dublin, calling her “one of the reasons why – or any female artist – get to do what we do”. During an interview with Rolling Stone in 2024, the Edge of Seventeen singer also showed off the friendship bracelet Taylor gave her, calling her “really smart” and remarking that she’s “in a good place right now”.

© Getty Images,Getty Images for TAS Carly joined Taylor on-stage at the Red Tour to sing You're So Vain Carly Simon As a Gen-Z, I confess that the first time I heard Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” was when Taylor and Carly performed together on-stage during the Red Tour, with Taylor remarking that “every girl out there will be thinking of someone when we’re singing”. Alongside the hit 1972 single, the beloved performer has given us countless deeply personal tracks that have proven timeless, from “Anticipation” to the James Bond theme song “Nobody Does It Better”. After facing her own gendered criticism for writing about relationships in the ‘70s, Carly candidly told Maclean’s magazine, “Anybody who’s as successful as Taylor is going to get raked over the coals”, adding that the singer was the “ideal girl” and “born for the job”.