James Van Der Beek supported by stunning wife in new pictures amid cancer battle

James Van Der Beek is celebrating the festive season alongside his wife of 15 years, Kimberly. After the actor’s exclusive sit-down interview aired on the TODAY Show last week, his wife shared a sweet holiday photo of the two on Instagram.

The photo showed the couple standing outside their serene, stone-accented ranch in Texas. James wrapped one arm around his wife's shoulders as she leaned in close to him. James donned a khaki knitted cardigan with a pair of black jeans and suede ankle boots while Kimerbly opted for a festive-inspired look with a red lace dress adorned with a floral print from Christy Dawn.

She captioned the post: "Me and my bae @vanderkimberly."

Kimberly is an associate producer and holds a credit on the Adrian Grenier-directed documentary Teenage Paparazzo, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2010. Along with Peggy Rometo, Kimberly co-hosted the Bathroom Chronicles podcast, which aired from January 2023 to January 2024.

The couple announced their move from Los Angeles to Texas in the fall of 2020. "Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house," James wrote on Instagram. "Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure!

The Dawson's Creek star explained in an Instagram caption that, in addition to their pregnancy losses, several other factors influenced their decision to move, including a health scare for Kimberly, his elimination from Dancing with the Stars, the loss of his mother, and the COVID-19 pandemic. "All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities... and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today," he shared.



In November 2024, James revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer and had been dealing with the diagnosis privately. At the time, he thanked his "incredible family,” for their support and insisted there was reason to be optimistic and that he was "feeling good."

James explained that he began experiencing bowel movement symptoms in the summer of 2023. "I thought maybe I needed to stop coffee," he recalled. "Or maybe not put cream in the coffee. But when I cut that out and it didn’t improve, I thought, 'All right, I better get this checked out.'"

The actor went for a colonoscopy and admitted he wasn't worried about the results but was soon faced with the shocking truth that he has cancer. "I felt really good coming out of anesthesia, that I'd finally done it," he explained. "Then the gastroenterologist said – in his most pleasant bedside manner – that it was cancer. I think I went into shock," he shared.

Early on, colorectal cancer may cause no symptoms, which is why screening is important. When symptoms do happen, common ones include changes in bowel habits, blood in the stool, ongoing stomach pain, cramping, or bloating, unexplained weight loss, and feeling very tired or weak. The recommended age for screening is 45.

At the time of his diagnosis, James shared that he had been prioritising time with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

During his recent interview on TODAY, James described himself as "really fortunate in an unfortunate diagnosis". "It's been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It's required more of me – more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good," he told Craig Melvin.

The actor said he's still undergoing cancer treatment, "trying a bunch of stuff", though he wasn't specific about the therapies he's received. Despite his health struggles, James was looking healthy and happy during the chat. The actor was dressed in a brown knitted sweater featuring a festive orange-and-red pattern and a buttoned-up design. He layered the cosy knit over a simple white T-shirt and paired it with khaki trousers.

