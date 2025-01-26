James Van Der Beek shares heartfelt tribute for daughter's birthday amid 'really tough year' battling cancer — photos

James Van Der Beek has a few things to be extra grateful for.

This weekend, the Dawson's Creek alum marked his daughter Annabel Leah's 11th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

The tween's birthday comes amid a "really tough year" for the Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 actor, who late last year revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

In honor of his little girl's special day, James took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of her through the years, along with a touching tribute.

Some of the photos featured Annabel's mom, James' wife Kimberly Van Der Beek, who he married in 2010, and with whom he shared five other children, Olivia, 13, Joshua, 12, Emilia, eight, Gwendolyn, six, and Jeremiah, two.

"11 years old today. There are sweet souls… and then there's you," the doting dad first wrote in his caption, before saying Annabel has "the softest, most empathetic heart I know."

He then reflected: It's been a really tough year to be so sensitive, and so connected to me, who's not been well in so many moments — which I know you know without my even having to be in the room. But as I emerge from this healing portal, I wish for you to experience the joy and laughter you so richly deserve to feel as deeply as the concern and worry."

© Instagram James with his wife Kimberly and their daughter Annabel

"From the moment you came out you've had the ability to bring joy and peace to those around you [simply] by existing," he continued.

© Instagram The actor shared some throwback photos of the birthday girl

He went on: "May you continue to trust that and always know that your dad sees you, and recognizes you, and loves everything about you. And always will," and concluded with: "Thank you for coming Earthside, kiddo. Life is a much more joyful endeavor with you around. Always in your corner…"

© Instagram Annabel has three younger siblings

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Your kids are absolutely stunning, all of them," as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday beauty! You are the most incredible father! Wishing you health & healing," and: "Happy Birthday to your daughter. You have a beautiful family."

© Instagram The Van Der Beek family

Over the weekend, the Van Der Beek family also marked James' father's birthday. In his tribute to him, he reflected on his father's support through his cancer journey, writing: "The way you have shown up when I've been down and out this year — without us having to ask, without the expectation of even a thank you… has been not just life-saving, but life affirming. Moving onto the ranch for when I'm away for treatment. Making lunches, making fires for @vanderkimberly, driving kids, even taking care of the dogs and chickens."

"I'm blown away by how you've been there for me emotionally as I've moved through everything cancer brings up… I know it's outside your comfort zone, but especially since Mom died, you have come through for me again and again and again in ways that I didn't even know how much I needed," he added.