James Van Der Beek auctions off 'treasures' to pay for cancer treatment

James Van Der Beek is giving fans a rare opportunity to become the proud owner of some of his more cherished possessions. The actor, 48 — who is currently battling colorectal cancer — is selling collector's items from his many hit films and TV shows; including Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues. Talking of his decision to auction a selection of items, he told People: "I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them." He continued: "And with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now."

The collection includes the necklace Dawson gave Joey (played by Katie Holmes) for prom which is estimated to bring in between $26,000 and $52,800. It also includes the outfit James wore for the Dawson's Creek pilot and a hat that was featured in the movie Varsity Blues. The auction will run from December 5-7 at Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. This marks the second time James has sold memorabilia since he was diagnosed with the disease in late 2024.

According to People: "100% of the proceeds from these items will go to Van Der Beek to help with the financial cost of fighting cancer." The father-of-six said: "While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."

At the time of his diagnosis in November 2024, James said: "I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."

In September 2025, he regretfully informed fans he was having to drop out of a scheduled Dawson's Creek reunion due to illness.

"This is the evening I’d been looking forward to most since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January," he wrote on social media. "So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment.

"Despite every effort… I won't get to be there. I won't get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most." He did, however, make a surprise virtual appearance. James made a pre-recorded video that was projected onstage.

James thanked fans for attending the event, which saw the cast of the beloved WB series, including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, Busy Philipps Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, and Nina Repeta, reunite for the first time since the 2003 finale for a live reading of the show's pilot episode.