Meet Scarlett Moffatt's only child with ex-policeman partner Scott

Former Gogglebox star and queen of the I’m a Celebrity jungle Scarlett Moffatt is set to make her Strictly Come Dancing debut on Christmas Day. The 35-year-old reality TV favourite is one of six celebrities taking part in the festive special, where they will compete on the dancefloor for the title of Strictly Christmas Champion.

Despite her excitement, the mum-of-one admits she’s balancing a hectic schedule between family life and her career. Here’s everything you need to know about Scarlett’s fiancé and son...

Who is Scarlett Moffat’s boyfriend?

Scarlett went public with her relationship with Scott Dobinson in March 2019, following her split from personal trainer Lee Wilkinson the previous April. The couple met under unlikely circumstances, when she called 999 due to a suspicious man taking photos outside of her home and the ex policeman came to her rescue. Though they already knew each other, this sparked their romantic connection.

© @scarlettmoffatt Scarlett called Scott her 'soul mate and best friend' in an Instagram post to celebrate his birthday in November

"Scott came to the house. My friend was in the house with me at the time and I was like, 'He's so fit, I really fancy him'," Scarlett told The Mirror. "She said, 'Why don't you just comment on a picture on Facebook?' So I commented on a picture of him and his dog Toby and put, 'Ah, cute... and the dog'."

Scarlett revealed that it took a while for Scott to ask her out, and when he finally did, "everything that could have gone wrong went wrong."

"The place we were going to eat at wasn't open and he made a joke about taking me to McDonald's, which I didn't know was a joke," she said. "He told me I reminded him of Albert Einstein, so I was like, 'Nah, I think we’re just best as friends'. It was my mam that went, 'I’ve got a good feeling, I think you should give him another chance', so I’m pleased she did.

© @scarlettmoffatt Scarlett shared photos with Scott and their son Jude at a magical woodland this Christmas

"With Scott, obviously I fancy him, but he’s just a lovely person. It’s taken me a while to get used to not having drama."

The couple briefly split in August 2020, later explaining it was due to "a rough few weeks" following a stressful house move. They got engaged in 2023, five months after welcoming their first child, Jude.

How many children does Scarlett Moffat have?

Scarlett and Scott, 37, welcomed their son, Jude, in 2023. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, she wrote: "Jude Xavier Dobinson, My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine. You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks. Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words. Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst. I will forever and always be grateful to be your mammy…"

© @scarlettmoffatt Scarlett announced Jude's birth with this sweet photo on 29 June 2023

After Jude’s arrival, Scott left his job as a policeman to become a full-time dad, while Scarlett returned to work shortly after his second birthday. She previously shared that she'd love Jude to have a sibling as she was an only child until she was 16, and she'd love him to have "his own little bestie".