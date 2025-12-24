Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2025 – celebrity contestants, timings and more

While this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing is sadly drawing to a close, fans can look forward to its annual Christmas special, which will see six couples battle it out for a chance to be crowned the Strictly Christmas Champion.

This year's episode, which will be filled with plenty of festive fun, glittering group dances and live music, will mark hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly's final episode after hosting the show together for over a decade.

While the nation will be sad to see Claudia and Tess go, the Christmas special is always a fun, family-friendly watch which is just what we need to pull us out of the post-Christmas lunch slump.

Keep reading for all you need to know about this year's festive special.

Which celebrities are taking part?

© BBC The Gogglebox star is teaming up with Vito Coppola TV personality Scarlett Moffatt Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt is lighting up the dance floor with Vito Coppola for this year's special. The TV presenter, who found fame on the Channel 4 reality show, won the 2016 series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! before carving out a presenting career with shows like Channel 4's documentary Britain's Tourette's Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates, the cookery show Love Bites, and the BBC Sounds podcast, Scarlett Moffatt Wants To Believe. Scarlett described joining the BBC dancing competition as a "career highlight". "Strictly has always held a special place in my heart, so being part of the Christmas Special feels truly magical," she said. "It's the show that brings everyone together around the TV, and being part of that is a genuine personal and career highlight. I'm sure it'll also introduce me to a few muscles I didn’t know I had. I can't wait to live my best life on that dancefloor."

© BBC Melanie is known for being part of All Saints Singer Melanie Blatt Melanie Blatt, who rose to fame as part of the multi-platinum-selling, award-winning music group All Saints, is teaming up with pro dancer Kai Widdrington in a bid to become this year's Christmas champion. The 50-year-old singer has been a regular face on our screens in recent years thanks to her appearances on Celebrity Masterchef, Celebrity Race Across The World, Taskmaster's New Year Treat, and most recently, as a contributor in the documentary series, Girlbands Forever. On joining Strictly Come Dancing this Christmas, Melanie said: "If you can't have a dance at Christmas, when can you?! I'm so excited to meet Kai and start training to make this a dance to remember."

© BBC Jodie Ounsley is partnered with Neil Jones Jodie Ounsley aka Gladiator Fury Rugby player, athlete and broadcaster Jodie Ounsley will be spinning around the dancefloor with pro Neil Jones this year. Jodie, aka Fury from Gladiators, played professional rugby for Loughborough Lightning, Sale Sharks Women, and Exeter Chiefs Women during her career, from which she retired in April last year. She's also a British Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion and multiple-time World Coal Carrying Champion. However, viewers will know her best from the rebooted BBC series Gladiators as 'Fury'. The athlete said she is "absolutely buzzing" to be taking part in Strictly's Christmas special. "Being the first female rugby player means a lot to me too," she said. "I honestly can’t wait to get stuck in, I’m used to smashing into people so this is definitely going to be a challenge!"

© BBC The Westlife singer will be dancing with Michelle Tsiakkas Westlife star Brian McFadden Irish singer-songwriter Brian McFadden will be dancing alongside Michelle Tsiakkas. The popstar is best known as a member of the music group Westlife, who achieved 12 number one singles, including Flying Without Wings and World of Our Own, before going on to pursue a career as a solo artist. On signing up to the show, Brian shared his excitement. "I'm delighted to be a part of the Strictly Christmas special," he said. "We are big fans of Strictly in our house so to be dancing on Christmas Day on such a magical show will make it a Christmas to remember."

© BBC Nicholas is best known for playing Anthony Trueman in EastEnders Actor Nicholas Bailey Nicholas Bailey, who's best known for playing Dr Anthony Trueman in EastEnders, will take to the ballroom floor with dance partner Luba Mushtuk for the Christmas special. The 54-year-old, who first arrived on Albert Square 25 years ago and was a regular cast member until 2003, has appeared on various iconic series over the years, including Death in Paradise, Coronation Street and Miranda. On the stage, Nicholas has starred in Dream Girls and Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap. On joining the line-up, the actor said: "I'm really excited to be doing this, almost as excited as my wife and daughters are! Hopefully I'll do them, Albert Square and Luba proud. Bring on the dancefloor."

© BBC Babatunde will be paired up with pro dancer Nancy Xu Stand-up comedian Babatunde Aléshé Award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster, Babatunde Aléshé, will be paired up with pro dancer Nancy Xu for this year's festive special. The 39-year-old is a familiar face on our screens, having appeared on Taskmaster, Celebrity Gogglebox and the 2022 series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Sharing his previous dance experience, the comedian said: "I used to do a little dancing when I was in college. I used to do Street Locking and Break Dancing, but then I found comedy and pursued that instead. At 39 I've accepted that a good two-step is all I need to get by at any function, but I know that won't be enough for Strictly! Let's hope the old moves come back to me in time for Christmas."

© BBC/Kieron McCarron Shirley Ballas will head up the judging panel Who will judge the special? Fans can expect to see the regular judging line-up in this year's Christmas special, headed up by Shirley Ballas, who will be joined by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.