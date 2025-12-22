Joanna Gaines highlights quality time with daughters Ella and Emmie in new video

Joanna Gaines is soaking in all the family time the holidays bring about.

Last week, the Magnolia founder's daughter Ella, 19, returned home to Waco, Texas, after completing her first semester of college over in New York City.

And as she came back home and reunited with the rest of the crew, her mom was quick to put her on a new hobby: pottery making.

Over the weekend, Joanna, who also shares kids Drake, 20, Duke, 17, Emmie Kay, 15, and Crew, seven, with husband Chip Gaines, took to Instagram and shared a video featuring her and her daughters learning to do some pottery.

"Fun day learning something new with my girls. It's probably too late to ask for a pottery wheel for Christmas…" she wrote in her caption, tagging her husband Chip. "Thank you @marionpottery for teaching us — we loved it!" she added.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "It's NEVER too late for a wheel. Just flip the calendar back a page. It's all good!" as others followed suit with: "Nice! Be careful… pottery addiction is real," and: "Experiences are always the best gift!!" as well as: "I think Chip can make it happen!"