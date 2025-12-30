Michael J. Fox returns to acting in powerful new role

Michael J. Fox is officially stepping back into the spotlight, marking his most significant acting role in five years following a long hiatus brought on by complications from Parkinson's disease.

Michael J. Fox with his wife Tracy Pollan

The 64-year-old actor appears in the newly released trailer for season three of Apple TV+’s Shrinking, where he plays a character living with Parkinson's disease – the same condition Michael has battled for more than three decades. The role is being widely described as deeply personal and quietly powerful.

In one standout moment from the trailer, Fox's character is shown seated beside Harrison Ford's Dr Paul Rhoades in a medical facility as they wait for treatment.

© FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch Michael with Christopher Lloyd in Back To The Future

"What are you in for?" Michael's character asks.

"Parkinson's," Paul replies. "You?"

"A haircut," Michael deadpans, prompting a shared laugh between the two men – a brief exchange that perfectly balances humour, honesty and emotional weight.

Viewers of Shrinking will recognise the significance of the scene. Harrison's character has been living with Parkinson's since the show's first season, initially hiding his diagnosis before slowly coming to terms with the disease.

© Getty Images Michael's family are very supportive of him

As the series has progressed, Paul has learned to confront his condition openly, making Michael's appearance feel like a natural – and meaningful – extension of the storyline rather than a stunt cameo.

For the Back to The Future star, the role marks a major milestone. Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 at just 29 years old. He kept his condition private for several years before going public in 1998, later stepping away from his hit ABC sitcom Spin City as symptoms became harder to manage.

Over time, he gradually reduced his acting workload before officially retiring from on-camera roles in 2020 due to ongoing health challenges. Since then, he has only appeared sporadically, including a voice cameo as Michael J. The Fox in Zootopia 2.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Michael with the cast of Family Ties

His return in Shrinking also marks a reunion with creator Bill Lawrence, who previously worked with Michael on Spin City and Scrubs. It’s their third collaboration – and arguably their most poignant.

For fans, Michael’s comeback isn’t just exciting television news. It’s a reminder of his enduring talent, sharp comedic timing and remarkable resilience – qualities that have defined his career on and off screen for decades.