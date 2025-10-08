The cast of iconic ‘80s Sitcoms: Where are they now?

"Family Ties" and "Back to the Future" turned Michael into a screen sensation

Some of us might’ve needed a DeLorean to manage Michael J. Fox’s filming schedule in the ‘80s, but the actor seamlessly balanced appearing as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future films with his role as Alex P. Keaton in Family Ties (1982–1989). As the conservative, Reagan-loving teen son of ex-hippie parents, Michael became hugely popular for his comedic timing – especially amongst young people, according to Michael Gross, his on-screen father.

“I remember walking into the mail room and finding just these gobs of mail from pre-teens going, ‘This is our guy’,” Gross told Entertainment Tonight. “You just said, ‘Oh, this is a phenomenon…girls are gonna fall in love with [him]’. And they did”.

After starring in more classic ‘80s flicks like Teen Wolf (1985) and The Secret of My Success (1987), Michael returned to his sitcom roots with Spin City (1996) and later voiced the titular character in the Stuart Little franchise.

Michael’s last major acting appearance was as himself in Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023), chronicling his struggle with Parkinson’s disease. The actor was first diagnosed in 1991 and is semi-retired from acting, though he’s set to make a highly-anticipated appearance in season three of Shrinking on Apple TV, alongside Harrison Ford.