Michael J. Fox's wife Tracy Pollan talks 'supportive' kids' help amid dad's 'very difficult' Parkinson's battle
The Back to the Future actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's when his son was a toddler, and before his three daughters were born

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox walk the red carpet at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Michael J. Fox's wife Tracy Pollan is getting candid about the impact of his Parkinson's disease diagnosis on their family.

The Back to the Future star first disclosed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1998, seven years after he first received the diagnosis, which itself came three years into his marriage to Tracy.

The couple have welcomed four kids together, Sam Michael, 36, twins Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, 30, and Esmé Annabel, the latter three who were born after the diagnosis.

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend the 2025 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's on November 15, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images
Tracy and Michael at their foundation's annual gala

Tracy, speaking with People at the Michael J. Fox Foundation's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala in New York City over the weekend, first noticed of the family's experience with Parkinson's: "Michael was diagnosed before the girls were born and very, very early into Sam's life, so it's kind of all they know, really," and maintained: "They're just incredibly supportive."

"They're very helpful to me. I lean on them a lot and [because] Michael is so optimistic, which is wonderful and really helps him, but it's really important to also understand that this is a huge challenge," she added.

Tracy continued: "It's very difficult for the family, for the caregivers, and obviously for the patient, so I think it's also important to acknowledge that, and acknowledge that it's not just all sort of easy. It's not easy," noting: "So you know, and it's hard for them, but they show up and you know, they're there for us."

Aquinnah Fox, Esme Fox, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, Sam Fox and Schuyler Fox attend the 2025 A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala at Cipriani South Street on November 15, 2025 in New York City.© Getty Images
The four kids were in attandance

Tracy and Michael's eldest son Sam recently tied the knot to Molly Milstein, and Tracy also opened up about what advice she offered her son, inspired by her own nearly 40-year marriage.

"I mean, the one thing actually that I would say that's the most important thing is find something to laugh about together every day, if you can," she shared with the outlet, and noted of her own marriage: "You know what, we just take it one day at a time and it's worked."

Per the foundation's website, since it launched in 2000, they have raised over $1.75 billion dollars in their quest for more Parkinson's research and a possible cure. In honor of his steadfast commitment to the cause, last year, Michael was honored at the Time 100 Gala with the second annual Time100 Impact Award, given to trailblazers for pushing boundaries in their industries. During his speech at the time after accepting the Impact Award, touching on the progress of Parkinson's research, he shared: "We now know we are dealing with not just a clinical approach to Parkinson's disease, but a truly biological understanding of its symptoms, progress and clues towards finding a cure sooner than we ever would've hoped for."

michael j fox and son sam at metallica event© Getty Images
Michael's eldest recently got married

In addition to the Impact Award, he was also included in Time's list of 100 most influential people for 2024, along with others such as Dev Patel, Dua Lipa, E. Jean Carroll, Taraji P. Henson, Patrick Mahomes, Kelly Ripa, and Kylie Minogue. His tribute for the magazine's special annual issue was written by Ryan Reynolds, who met Michael almost 20 years ago, and is on the board of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. "I know Michael J. Fox. Like, I know him pretty damn well. He's funny. He's warm. He's handsome and intensely smart. He also falls a lot. Not just because he has Parkinson's. He falls a lot because he's unafraid to fly," he first wrote.

Michael J. Fox and Sheryl Crow attend "A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images
Tracy and Michael wed in 1988

Ryan continued: "I've watched him raise the bar for purpose and passion. It'd be kinda lazy to simply characterize him as the greatest champion of Parkinson's research on the planet," revealing: "He's someone who helped my dad, along with millions of others, feel less alone."

"It'd be kinda lazy to simply regard him as a movie star who shaped the lives of people all over the planet with a uniquely electric wit and self-aware charm. He's the sum of these beautiful parts. And so many more."

