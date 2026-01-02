George Clooney mocks President Trump after French residency dig

Days after President Donald Trump called George Clooney and his wife Amal "the worst political prognosticators of all time," the Oscar winner has hit back with a statement in which he called to make America great again – starting in November 2026.

"I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November," George said in a statement, referring to the November 2026 midterm elections in which Democrats hope to win back the house and senate of US Congress and make sweeping changes. The statement was first shared with The Hollywood Reporter on January 1, 2026.

© Dave Benett/WireImage George said he was looking forward to making America great again at the 2026 midterms

The fighting words from George came days after Trump posted on his own social media website, Truth Social, and commenting on George and Amal's naturalization as French citizens.

"Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump wrote on December 31, 2025.

© Getty Images President Trump took to his own social media website to make remarks on George and wife Amal

George has had a complex and long-standing feud with Donald Trump, long before the latter's Presidency. The Jay Kelly actor has called the President a "goofball" and a "knucklehead," and in more recent times has vocally criticized Trump's politics, often leading to childish remarks from Trump posted on social media.

"I don’t care. I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the president of the United States. My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity. I am well aware of the idea that people will not like that," George said in 2025.

© WireImage Amal and George have been raising their children in Europe

George and Amal have been raising their children, eight-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, in Europe, and most recently in a small town in France. French newspaper Journal officiel first reported the news that a naturalization decree had been granted to the couple, who wed in 2014, and their twins.

"You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it," George told Esquire in 2025. "But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

© Alain de Maximy/imageBROKER/Shutterstock Brignoles is a small town in Provence, France where George and Amal bought property in 2021

"I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life," he said of choosing not to raise the children in Los Angeles. "France — they kind of don’t give a [expletive] about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids."

George and Amal also own an estate in England, a villa on Lake Como in Italy, and property near his family in Kentucky, USA.

Amal and her sister Tala moved with their parents from Lebanon to Buckinghamshire in the UK to escape the Lebanese Civil War in 1980. Amal is now an acclaimed civil rights lawyer.