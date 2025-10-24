Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Clooney reveals that he looks 'exactly' like his son Alexander
The Jay Kelly actor and his wife Amal Clooney are parents to eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, and raise their children in France.

George Clooney attends the AFI FEST 2025© Getty Images
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
George Clooney and his son, Alexander, look more like twins than father/son. The 64-year-old actor and his wife, Amal Clooney, 47, are parents to twins Alexander and Ella, eight. The couple welcomed their twins three years after they tied the knot in Venice, Italy and are now a happy family living in France. During a recent conversation at the premiere of George's latest film, Jay Kelly, he spoke about his children, who the couple keeps away from the spotlight.

"My son looks exactly like I looked when I was his age, so it is sort of cut and paste in a way," the Wolfs actor told People. "I show him pictures of me when I was 8 and he thinks they're pictures of him." George continued, saying: "[Fatherhood is] pretty fun" and that he's "very lucky" to spend time with his children.

"I'm 64, so you look back at everything, because the looking forward is harder," he explained. "But I'm in a pretty comfortable place in life. I like what I do for a living, I have great friends, I spend time with people that I love, and I've been able and lucky enough late in life to be able to spend time with my family."

George and Amal decided to raise their children in France in 2021. The family lives in the Domaine Le Canadel, a sprawling 425-acre Provence wine estate in the town of Brignoles. The couple purchased the estate for $8.3 million. Earlier this month, George dove into his and Amal's decision to live in France to Esquire.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Jay Kelly" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© WireImage
Amal and George met in 2013 through a mutual friend

"You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it," he explained. "But now, for them, it's like — they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

George Clooney and Amal Clooney (with her honey-toned locked and fuchsia dress) at the Venice International Film Festival © WireImage
The two are no-phone parents inside their household

George continued: "I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France — they kind of don't give [an expletive] about fame. I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

View of George Clooney's Italian house, Villa Oleandra, situated on Lake Como's south-western shores, in Laglio, just 5 Kms from Cernobbio, 18 March 2006© Getty
The couple also owns property in Lake Como, Italy

Of course, sometimes the couple has to be flexible with where they live due to their careers. Last year, the Clooney family lived in New York City for six months while George was on Broadway in Good Night, and Good Luck. He told GQ: "I'm going to give myself time with my kids. I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time. So I don't want to lose all of that."

george clooney on stage© Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
The actor was nominated for a Tony for Good Night, and Good Luck

George went on: "But this is an opportunity to do something that I have never done before. I've never been on Broadway. So we're still trying to do things and new things and try things, but we're also saying, 'Well, let’s also remember that we want to see our life in a kind of nice way too.' A little of both. Everything in moderation, including moderation."

