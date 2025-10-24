George Clooney reveals that he looks 'exactly' like his son Alexander

George Clooney and his son, Alexander, look more like twins than father/son. The 64-year-old actor and his wife, Amal Clooney, 47, are parents to twins Alexander and Ella, eight. The couple welcomed their twins three years after they tied the knot in Venice, Italy and are now a happy family living in France. During a recent conversation at the premiere of George's latest film, Jay Kelly, he spoke about his children, who the couple keeps away from the spotlight.

"My son looks exactly like I looked when I was his age, so it is sort of cut and paste in a way," the Wolfs actor told People. "I show him pictures of me when I was 8 and he thinks they're pictures of him." George continued, saying: "[Fatherhood is] pretty fun" and that he's "very lucky" to spend time with his children.

"I'm 64, so you look back at everything, because the looking forward is harder," he explained. "But I'm in a pretty comfortable place in life. I like what I do for a living, I have great friends, I spend time with people that I love, and I've been able and lucky enough late in life to be able to spend time with my family."

George and Amal decided to raise their children in France in 2021. The family lives in the Domaine Le Canadel, a sprawling 425-acre Provence wine estate in the town of Brignoles. The couple purchased the estate for $8.3 million. Earlier this month, George dove into his and Amal's decision to live in France to Esquire.

© WireImage Amal and George met in 2013 through a mutual friend

"You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it," he explained. "But now, for them, it's like — they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

© WireImage The two are no-phone parents inside their household

George continued: "I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France — they kind of don't give [an expletive] about fame. I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

© Getty The couple also owns property in Lake Como, Italy

Of course, sometimes the couple has to be flexible with where they live due to their careers. Last year, the Clooney family lived in New York City for six months while George was on Broadway in Good Night, and Good Luck. He told GQ: "I'm going to give myself time with my kids. I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time. So I don't want to lose all of that."

© Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic The actor was nominated for a Tony for Good Night, and Good Luck

George went on: "But this is an opportunity to do something that I have never done before. I've never been on Broadway. So we're still trying to do things and new things and try things, but we're also saying, 'Well, let’s also remember that we want to see our life in a kind of nice way too.' A little of both. Everything in moderation, including moderation."