Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' biggest celebrity endorsements in the 2024 elections — from Taylor Swift to Elon Musk

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' biggest celebrity endorsements in the 2024 elections — from Taylor Swift and George Clooney to Kid Rock and Elon Musk
Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
The election is heating up after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump went head to head with Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris in a televised debate. 

Split image of Donald trump (left) and Taylor Swift (right)© Getty
But for many, the biggest surprise of the night was Taylor Swift's formal endorsement of Kamala Harris. Eyes have been on the singer songwriter all year regarding who she would vote for, truly speaking to the sheer level of influence she has in the country.

Tweet from Taylor Swift speaking out against Donald Trump's incendiary comments about demonstrators in light of the murder of George Floyd in May 2020© X/Twitter
One report found in 2023 that 53% of surveyed adult Americans were fans of Taylor — approval ratings that far exceeded those of former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

But Taylor isn't the only high profile celebrity to endorse a presidential candidate this year. From George Clooney to Kid Rock, here are the biggest celebrity endorsements of 2024.

Hulk Hoganis seen on March 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© Raymond Hall

Hulk Hogan

Appearing at the Republican National Convention, Hulk Hogan ripped off his shirt on stage to reveal a Trump-Vance campaign shirt underneath. He called Trump a "hero" and the "greatest president of the United States."

American actor George Clooney at the 81 Venice International Film Festival 2024© Mondadori Portfolio,Getty

George Clooney

Loyal Democrat George Clooney divided many when he wrote an op-ed in the New York Times directed at President Joe Biden, encouraging him to stand down as the 2024 presidential candidate.

Following Kamala Harris stepping up as presidential candidate, Clooney told CNN: "President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest."

Kid Rock© JEFF KOWALSKY

Kid Rock

The musician has long been vocal about his support of Donald Trump. While at the republican national conference, he revamped his song "American Bad Ass" to refer to the former president.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: John Legend visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on September 05, 2024 in New York City.© Jamie McCarthy

John Legend

Not only did he perform at the Democratic National Convention in 2024, John Legend has vocally supported Kamala, posting that he was "so ready" for a Harris presidency.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 6: Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. The 27th annual global conference explores various topics, from the rise of generative AI to electric vehicle trends and features participants, soccer star David Beckham and actor Ashton Kutcher. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)© Apu Gomes

Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk has vocally supported Donald Trump on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing AI generated images of the former president, as well as a number of memes. Some of his posts about Kamala have been accused of being misinformative.

Charli XCX's latest album 'Brat' dropped earlier in June

Charli xcx

British musician Charli xcx has been having a moment all year following the release of her album Brat. As 2024's hottest season was declared 'Brat summer', Charli gave the ultimate endorsement for Kamala by tweeting: "Kamala IS brat", read by over 50 million people.

