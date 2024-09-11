Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' biggest celebrity endorsements in the 2024 elections — from Taylor Swift to Elon Musk

The election is heating up after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump went head to head with Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris in a televised debate.

© Getty Split image of Donald trump (left) and Taylor Swift (right)

But for many, the biggest surprise of the night was Taylor Swift's formal endorsement of Kamala Harris. Eyes have been on the singer songwriter all year regarding who she would vote for, truly speaking to the sheer level of influence she has in the country.

© X/Twitter Tweet from Taylor Swift speaking out against Donald Trump's incendiary comments about demonstrators in light of the murder of George Floyd in May 2020

One report found in 2023 that 53% of surveyed adult Americans were fans of Taylor — approval ratings that far exceeded those of former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

But Taylor isn't the only high profile celebrity to endorse a presidential candidate this year. From George Clooney to Kid Rock, here are the biggest celebrity endorsements of 2024.

© Raymond Hall Hulk Hogan Appearing at the Republican National Convention, Hulk Hogan ripped off his shirt on stage to reveal a Trump-Vance campaign shirt underneath. He called Trump a "hero" and the "greatest president of the United States."

© Mondadori Portfolio,Getty George Clooney Loyal Democrat George Clooney divided many when he wrote an op-ed in the New York Times directed at President Joe Biden, encouraging him to stand down as the 2024 presidential candidate. Following Kamala Harris stepping up as presidential candidate, Clooney told CNN: "President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest."

© JEFF KOWALSKY Kid Rock The musician has long been vocal about his support of Donald Trump. While at the republican national conference, he revamped his song "American Bad Ass" to refer to the former president.

© Jamie McCarthy John Legend Not only did he perform at the Democratic National Convention in 2024, John Legend has vocally supported Kamala, posting that he was "so ready" for a Harris presidency.



© Apu Gomes Elon Musk Billionaire Elon Musk has vocally supported Donald Trump on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing AI generated images of the former president, as well as a number of memes. Some of his posts about Kamala have been accused of being misinformative.