Meet David Bowie's children – including his musician daughter following in his footsteps

David and Angie Bowie shared one son over the course of their ten-year marriage

The Rebel Rebel hitmaker married model Angie Bowie in 1970, and the pair shared one child over their ten-year marriage: son Duncan Jones (b. 1971). Duncan, now 54, is an acclaimed director – a love that Bowie helped foster in his early years.

“He taught me, in a lovely way, the basics of making a movie, like how to do storyboards, write a script, do the lighting…” Duncan told The Mail on Sunday. “I’d make these little sets and I’d set up backstage with my Star Wars and Smurfs toys. While Dad would go on stage I’d be making my little movies.”

Duncan has been estranged from his mother since his teens, adding that she “didn’t have a very positive effect” on his upbringing. He went on to direct hit films like Moon (2009) starring Sam Rockwell, as well as the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Source Code (2011).