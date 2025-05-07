David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones debuts new romance – see the sweet photo

David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones debuted her new romance with British musician Sonny James in a sweet social media post on Monday, just weeks after sharing a searing poem about living in her father's shadow.

The 24-year-old, whom David welcomed with his supermodel wife Iman in August 2000, took to Instagram to showcase her new beau with a series of snaps from their picnic date.

Young love

Lexi debuted her new romance with British musician Sonny James on Monday

Lexi sat on a picnic rug and stared into Sonny's eyes as the sun shone on them, with the budding star donning a distressed denim maxi skirt with a purple bikini top for the outing.

She wore her brunette locks in beachy waves and accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and black boots.

She also posted a clip of the lovebirds singing together in a bar while Sonny played the guitar, simply captioning the series of photos, "Besotted".

Trials and tribulations

David was incredibly close with his daughter before he passed

David passed away after a battle with liver cancer in 2016 when Lexi was just 15, leaving her bereft and struggling to cope with his loss. "I confused living life with surviving life's days by filling my body's bottomless void, drowning myself in toxins and poison," she wrote in an online blog post in 2024.

"I involved myself in things I never expected to be part of. Situating myself in situations that contributed to the already crumbling foundation of my family eventually led to lonely isolation."

"I've hurt the ones I loved most with hateful words to make them feel at least a little bit of the pain I went through every day," she admitted. "It felt easier to label myself as a psychopath, rather than to have admitted to the lack of introspection in an effort to justify my harmful actions."

She added: "Growing to be such a violent and angry individual was unbelievably contradictory to the sweet and gentle little girl I used to be."

Rejecting convention

Iman and David were married until his death in 2016

Despite being the daughter of a supermodel, Lexi, who was born Alexandria Zahra Jones, chose to forgo a career on the runway to follow her passion for music.

Iman shared in an interview with Porter that "every agency, every designer" wanted to work with her, but Lexi refused. "I said, 'No, she doesn't.' I know why they wanted her to model - it's because she's David Bowie's daughter."

She released an album titled Xandri, in April, and opened up about her father's legacy in a poem posted to her Instagram

Not another nepo baby

Lexi wrote a poem about living in her father's shadow

"They compare me to his heights, like I'm supposed to reach his light, but I'm not here to chase what's already been done," she penned. "By loving what I do, I feel I've already won."

"I'm not a copy, not a shadow. I'm just a girl that's as confused as you," she added. "I'm not trying to be that someone, that all love and admire so. I'm creating my own rhythm, letting my true self show. But nobody knows how it may feel, to be constantly despaired, then finally just saying [expletive] it,' then being all around compared."

She concluded: "But I'll keep moving, keep doing me, even when the world is hard to please. I'm not trying to fill his shoes. I'm just trying to find my own peace."

David also welcomed his son Duncan Zowie Jones with his ex-wife, Angie Bowie, in 1971. Iman is also the mother of Zulekha Haywood, whom she welcomed with her first husband, Spencer Haywood, in 1978.

