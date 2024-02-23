Dawn French looks unrecognisable with platinum hair and daring top

As an actress and comedienne, Dawn French has transformed countless times and on Thursday, the Vicar of Dibley star looked unrecognisable when she donned a slicked-back ponytail and daring catsuit.

The towering hairstyle, that featured in a black and white French and Saunders clip shared to her Stories, appeared to be platinum blonde and resembled that of Madonna. The black top featured daring cutouts around her chest.

The throwback moment hasn't been the first shared by the mother-of-one in recent weeks. Last week, Dawn looked sensational when she was pictured alongside fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

Dawn had her brunette tresses piled high on her head for the photoshoot, which was She Magazine back in 1994. She also rocked the most spectacular orange gown.

The off-the-shoulder number was floor-length and featured ad was shaped like a bow. As for her 90's makeup look, Dawn wore deep red lipstick, and shimmery taupe eyeshadow black eyeliner, and heavily penciled eyebrows.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Vivienne made this dress for me. Halcyon days…" As for her dramatic hairstyle, Dawn's brunette tresses were piled high on top of her head with soft tendrils flowing freely and framing her flawless makeup.

As well as being a household name, Dawn French is a doting mother to her daughter, Billie.

Dawn shares Billie with her ex-husband, Lenny Henry, and she has been incredibly open about their relationship over the years.

Opening up further about their relationship, Dawn told HELLO!: "[Our bond] is unbreakable. We have the same amount of mother/daughter friction that any mum and daughter have, it's no more or less. But I've learnt a lot about her. And she's learnt a lot about me." She added that her daughter is: "My biggest test and my biggest joy."

The pair live just 12 minutes from each other in Cornwall. Dawn's incredible £2 million home couldn't be more idyllic and even features the cosiest pink study.

The beautiful room is the perfect place to feel inspired as its bay windows look out into the gorgeous countryside. Other stunning details of the room include a dramatic chandelier-style light, rustic exposed floorboards, and a pink patterned sofa.