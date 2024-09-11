Dawn French shows off glittering new addition to £2 million Cornwall home

Dawn French's sprawling Cornish abode couldn't be more perfect. From dramatic floral walls framing a cosy, roaring log burner to an elevated pink study overlooking lush verdant greenery, her countryside home is truly the stuff of dreams.

Now, the Vicar of Dibley star, 66, has welcomed a glittering new addition to her show-home-worthy abode — and it couldn't be more glitzy. On Monday, Dawn excitedly showed off her impressive new piece of art: a dazzling disco ball.

© Instagram Dawn proudly showed off her new addition

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the comedian proudly held up the scintillating masterpiece, created by London-based artist Alice Masters, whom Dawn tracked down after seeing her spectacular disco balls on social media.

"I wanted this phenomenal painting so badly," the star wrote alongside a video of Alice creating one of her iconic masterpieces.

"And now it's mine! All hail the mighty @alicemastersart," she added, proudly displaying the piece for all to see. Alice replied, writing: "I haven't got the words. Thank you so much @dawnrfrench!"

It's safe to say the gorgeous piece will make a sensational addition to Dawn's countryside home. In addition to her viral disco ball creations, Alice also specialises in portraits so lifelike they could be photographs, as well as picture-perfect landscapes available here.

© Instagram Alice recently had an exhibition showing off her incredible disco ball creations

As to where the disco ball will hang in Dawn's home, that is yet to be revealed, but it would certainly look stunning in her writing study.

The powder-pink room features a striking pink chandelier, enormous bay windows, and rustic hardwood floors.

The way Alice creates light in her masterpieces makes them appear life-like

Dawn previously shared a photo of the room, confessing that it’s where she escapes to write but is often distracted by the view — and we can't say we blame her.

The writing room also boasts a beautiful floral chair and a large cream rug.

Dawn shares her glorious home with her husband, Mark, whom she married in 2013, three years after she and her ex-husband, Lenny Henry, broke up.

The former couple share one daughter, Billie, 32, who lives just 12 minutes away from her TV star mum.

Dawn revealed that she always has to be close to her daughter in an interview with The Telegraph in 2015: "We could no longer live together — there would be murder. But we have to live nearby."