Elizabeth Hurley, Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour lead arrivals at Valentino Garavani's funeral in Rome

Elizabeth Hurley, Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour led the anticipated A-list arrivals in Rome for the funeral of fashion legend Valentino Garavani on Friday.

The stars were seen, dressed in respectful black outfits as they entered the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs in Rome’s Piazza della Repubblica, where the funeral is taking place.

The co-founder of the luxury fashion house and brand Valentino died on Monday, surrounded by his loved ones at his residence in Rome, a statement shared on the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation Instagram account said.

The designer, known for his statement Valentino Red shade, shaped high fashion throughout the late 20th century after launching his brand in 1960, with royals, first ladies and Hollywood stars going on to wear his brand including Diana, Princess of Wales, Elizabeth Taylor and former US first lady Jacqueline "Jackie" Kennedy Onassis.

Upon learning of his death, Les Misérables star Anne, who attended the funeral with her husband, Adam Shulman, wrote: "For the last twenty years, it has been my extraordinary honor to have known, loved and been cared for by the great Valentino Garavani. "He is a beloved, world-renown, Titan of a designer, but he was also my dear and cherished friend who educated me, raised me, sent me flowers every year on my birthday, made me laugh, was my dancing and karaoke partner on so many joyful nights, and who made my world so much brighter, grander and more delightful than I could have ever understood it to be. When I was married in 2012, he offered to make me a custom couture wedding dress, a gesture so generous it still brings tears to my eyes.

The actress continued: "Now he rests forever surrounded by eternal beauty, a most fitting next chapter for the one true Emperor who gifted us all a legacy of unparalled magnificence... I love you my darling, and I miss you already. I write this with deepest love and utmost sympathy for his entire family who I hold in my heart at this tender time x."





Meanwhile, Elizabeth, who attended the service on Friday with her son Damian, wrote: "I'm truly saddened to hear about the passing of my beloved friend @RealMrValentino [red love heart emoji]. 30 years of extraordinary friendship… Valentino was eternally kind and generous to me and my son Damian, whom Valentino called 'The Little Prince'. I will cherish our time together for the rest of my life."



Fashion legend Donatella Versace attended the service. Upon learning of his death, she wrote: "Today, we lost a true maestro who will forever be remembered for his art. My thoughts go to Giancarlo who never left his side for all these years. He will never be forgotten."

Fellow fashion legend Tom Ford attended the service.

Olivia Palermo also made an appearance.