Tributes pour in for late designer Valentino Garavani following his death aged 93

Tributes have poured in for the legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, following his passing on January 19. The 93-year-old's death was announced in a social media statement, which included details of his upcoming funeral.

"Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," the statement read. "The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday, January 21st, and Thursday, January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm."

"The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11 am." Valentino received tributes from several celebrity friends, admirers and peers in the fashion world, after news broke of his death.

See some of Valentino's work below...

WATCH: Valentino's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 collection

1/ 9 © WireImage Giancarlo Giammetti Valentino's longtime business partner and co-founder of the Valentino fashion house shared a brief but poignant message on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of his friend, which simply read: "…Forever…"



2/ 9 © Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late friend, with a photo of her kissing his cheek. "I was so lucky to know and love Valentino – to know the real man, in private," she wrote in the caption. "The man who was in love with beauty, his family, his muses, his friends. His dogs, his gardens, and a good Hollywood story. I loved him so much. I loved how he always pestered me to 'at least wear a little mascara' when I came to dinner. I loved his naughty laugh." "This feels like the end of an era," she concluded. "He will be deeply missed by me and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Vava."

3/ 9 © Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker The Sex and the City star posted a black background to remember the fashion designer, with the message "RIP VAVA…May 11, 1932 – January 19, 2026" written in red over the top. "So many memories. So happy to recall. Of course, wish I had more," she wrote in the caption. "For your extraordinary talent, your decadent generosity and your love of all things beautiful, we are all more fortunate for the grand gestures you shared with the world. Godspeed Valentino Garavani. X, SJ."



4/ 9 © Penske Media via Getty Images Donatella Versace The legendary designer shared a black and white photo of Valentino in his younger years, as well as a snap from a photoshoot where he stood alongside three models dressed in the iconic Rosso Valentino color. "Today, we lost a true maestro who will forever be remembered for his art. My thoughts go to Giancarlo, who never left his side for all these years. He will never be forgotten," Donatella captioned the post.

5/ 9 © Penske Media via Getty Images Cindy Crawford The supermodel posted two photos of herself with the designer and reflected on his fashion legacy. "I'm heartbroken to hear of Valentino Garavani's passing," she wrote on Instagram. "He was a true master of his craft, and I will always be grateful for the years I had the privilege of working closely with him."



6/ 9 © Instagram Linda Evangelista Linda shared several photos of herself with Valentino on Instagram and looked back on their time together in the fashion industry. "Mr. Valentino, thank you for the many wonderful memories of not only working with you, but the opportunity to experience your talent and elegance firsthand. Rest in Peace," she said.



7/ 9 © Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Claudia Schiffer The German model also posted photos of herself over the years beside Valentino and wrote an emotional tribute to the icon. "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of my old friend Valentino. He is what true legends are made of, living on forever through the brand he created, the embodiment of timeless elegance and glamour," she shared. "I loved the special times where I got to bring his creations to life on and off the runway. One of my favorite campaigns was in Rome, where I became Anita Ekberg in La Dolce Vita, a memory I will cherish forever." "I will remember the fun holidays I spent with him in Mallorca, Ibiza and St Tropez. My Valentino wedding gown, which I have framed at home as a constant reminder of his gentle, generous, sweet and loyal nature. Having him create my wedding gown was one of the great honors of my life, a moment I will cherish forever. I feel so proud to have been a part of his life. Repose en paix, Monsieur Valentino," she concluded.

8/ 9 © Penske Media via Getty Images Carla Bruni The Italian-French singer-songwriter and model shared a throwback photo of Valentino and herself, as she remembered her old friend. "I'm moved by the departure of the immense Valentino who will leave so much beauty in the world," she wrote in Italian. "He was a teacher, and it was an honor and a great privilege to know him and parade for him, and I will always remember his great kindness and infinite elegance. My thoughts are with @giancarlogiammetti and all of Valentino's family. Rest in peace #valentino."