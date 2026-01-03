Elizabeth Hurley nails Bond girl cosplay in plunging bikini

Elizabeth Hurley, 60, is immaculate no matter what she wears – from glitzy dresses through to pretty bikinis, this model can pull anything off. As she partied into 2026, she did so channeling a Bond girl in an all-white bikini complete with gun prop tucked into her bottoms!

The actress has taken to social media to share snapshots of the celebrations, where she showcased her incredible figure in a bikini with a cream fur coat thrown over her shoulders. The 007-themed party appeared to have taken place at her own grand property in Herefordshire – with its own bar it is the perfect place to ring in the New Year.

Elizabeth pulled out all the stops for her costume

"Happy New Year. Starting 2026 with a bang [dancing girl emoji] #007Party," penned the star, and her fans were quick to repay the well wishes as well as admire her party look. "What a goddess," wrote one, and: " Wow, wow," added another. Meanwhile, many chose to leave fire emojis as a way of expressing their feelings towards the pictures.

Does she slave over the gym for that svelte frame? You may be surprised to hear that it is a firm no. "I love working in my garden and am never happier than when wielding a strimmer. I walk my dogs a lot too," she previously told MailOnline, adding: "I don't do any set exercise but can't sit still for long."

Her son, Damian, partied alongside her on New Year's Eve and he appeared in one of the photos wearing a silk plunging top and black leather lace-up trousers. "Sooo good Xxx the best night," he commented underneath her social post.

Elizabeth and new beau Billy Ray Cyrus

Another one of the images showed her new partner, Billy Ray Cyrus, clutching onto her arm as he gave a megawatt smile to the camera. The pair have been putting on several loved-up displays since going public with their romance.

Speaking to us exclusively in September last year, Elizabeth revealed that they had a summer of love at her country house. "I've been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now, I'm appalling but I'm hoping to improve!" she admitted, adding that the things making her happiest were "my friends, family, Billy Ray, my dogs, my parrot and my new tortoise James."

© Instagram Elizabeth and Billy Ray shared new images from their blossoming romance

Their connection confused fans at first as it was a pairing they didn't see coming. "Who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?" as well as: "What on earth!! When did this happen?" were comments on their first photo together. Fast forward to 2026 and we predict they are one of the hottest celebrity couples and there's no doubt that we'll all be swooning over their loved-up posts.