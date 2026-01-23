Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham's 'inappropriate' dance finally revealed - Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to put 'hands on her hips'

Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© WireImage
1 hour ago
DJ Fat Tony has set the record straight about Brooklyn Beckham's claims that his mother Victoria Beckham danced "very inappropriately" on him at his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022. 

Appearing on ITV's This Morning on Friday, the DJ, who was one of the guests at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding, revealed that singer and actor, Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckham family, told Brooklyn to put his hands on his mother's hips after calling Victoria to join her son on the stage.

DJ Fat Tony set the record straight on Brooklyn's claims

"There was no s*** dropping, no PVC catsuits or Spice Girl action," said Tony. "The word 'inappropriate', it was the timing. Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto the stage, where everyone was expecting Nicola to go up and do the first dance," he explained. 

"Mark then asks the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage, and it's Victoria," he revealed. "Of course, at that point, Brooklyn is devastated," continued the DJ. "Nicola leaves the room, crying her eyes out.

WATCH:Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham's 'inappropriate' dance finally revealed

"They do this dance and Mark Anthony says, 'Put your hands on your mama's hips', it was a Latin thing."

He added: "They are a very dancy, close-knit family, they love to dance."

Victoria was called to join her son Brooklyn on the stage at his wedding

Tony also revealed that the wedding was a three-day event, with the nuptials followed by a brunch the next day, which he said was the "most awkward part of it all". 

"Everything that had gone on the wedding was discussed amongst the guests the next morning," said the DJ. 

Nicola ran out of the room crying, according to DJ Fat Tony

It comes after Tony's husband, Stavros Agapiou, who was also a guest at the 2022 nuptials, seemingly confirmed Brooklyn's version of events. According to The Tab, Stavros wrote in a now-deleted Instagram comment: "I was there, and she did; he's telling the truth." 

His comment now reads: "Good on him for finally speaking out!"

Brooklyn's statement

On Monday, Brooklyn, 26, shared a bombshell statement on social media, in which he accused his parents of controlling narratives in the press and trying to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola.

The former photographer said he did not want to "reconcile" with his family in the statement.

Brooklyn addressed the rift with his family in a statement released on social media

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," he said. 

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," he penned.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," wrote the eldest son of Victoria and David, before going on to claim that his parents have been "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with Nicola and that his mother Victoria backed out of making his wife's wedding dress at "the eleventh hour".

