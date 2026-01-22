Brooklyn Beckham's 'survival mode' in very public childhood explained

By now, most of the world has read about Brooklyn Beckham's tumultuous relationship with his famous parents, Victoria and David Beckham. His damning Instagram statement left viewers reeling reeling after he made accusations about his "controlling" family.

Labelling his childhood as "overwhelming" and "anxiety" ridden, the 26-year-old son of the former Spice Girl and ex-footballer explained that he was "standing up for myself for the first time in my life" by sharing his version of events.

The Beckhams have been embroiled in a years-long feud with their eldest child that is believed to date back to his marriage to American actress and billionaire heiress, Nicola Peltz, 31.

In the statement posted on social media, Brooklyn claimed he was dispelling rumours and "lies" that have been swirling around one of the world's most talked about clans since 2022.

While he made clear his intentions to never reconcile with his family again, HELLO! enlisted the help of a child psychologist to reveal how growing up in the glare of the spotlight affected his transition into adulthood and his behaviour ever since.

A not-so-normal childhood

The offspring of the rich and famous have been the centre of conversation ever since the term "nepo baby" was coined by an internet user in 2022. We are fascinated by the lives of the ultra-privileged, especially when they come with a star-studded surname.

But what is it really like to grow up with all eyes on you? As children of celebrities, choice, when it comes to anonymity, is pretty much nonexistent. For some, this isn't a problem, but for others, it can be detrimental.

Dr Emily Crosby is a Child and Educational Psychologist with over 13 years’ experience working with children, young people, and their families across NHS, local authority, and private practice settings.

She explored the repercussions of a childhood in the public eye with HELLO! and said: "Growing up in the public eye brings additional pressures to parents raising children.

"Parenting and raising children is difficult enough however there are many more considerations including the safety of children and the pressures of the parents being in the public eye, which can make it harder for them to attune and attend to their children's needs with various outside distractions and pressures."

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Brooklyn is the eldest Beckham child, with Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven following behind him

How does having famous parents affect the early development of children?

No matter how hard they may try to shield their children from public life, there is no denying that growing up with a famous parent will result in a slightly abnormal childhood experience.

Whether that's spending time on a film set or accompanying a parent to music gigs, the fact of the matter is, famous parents have out-of-the-ordinary professions that expose children to another world, such as sitting front row at fashion shows and watching football games from catered boxes in stadiums.

Dr Emily outlined: "The first three years are the most important years of life, and in this time, children are forming their style of attachment."

She continued sharing the adverse effects on children of celebrities' development: "As much as parents may try, their own mental health and pressures can affect their attachment to their child.

"This can result in a child seeking adult attention especially when their attention is diverted to the outside pressures of being famous."

© Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURM Brooklyn married his wife Nicola in 2022

Lack of independent self-identification

Thrusting children into the limelight before they are ready can have lasting effects that will continue to impact them well into adulthood. They are still developing as humans and need the space to learn who they are and what they like without the harsh opinions of others.

Where fame is concerned, that ability to figure out the type of person you want to be is greatly limited under the glare of public opinion.

"In childhood, children form a narrative of their positioning in the world and their family. This is part of typical development, which can be heavily influenced if this narrative is not of a typical nature," Dr Emily noted.

She added: "Before a child has even developed their own self-identity and security within this, their ideologies are being formed for them without them having their own independence in exploring this."

© Getty Images Victoria gave birth to son Brooklyn via C-section in 1999

How could David and Victoria Beckham protect their children from the harmful side effects of fame?

There are plenty of negative side effects of being famous but for children, there are a few particularly harmful ones that may impact on their growth and sense of self.

Dr Emily revealed: "Fame can increase heightened levels of anxiety which can result in teens and young adults being programmed to act in survival mode. This could often mean an impulse to protect themselves instantly before considering possible repercussions."

But how can this be avoided when your surname is as well-known around the globe as the Beckham's is? The answer is less clear.

"In my opinion, I feel parents should try and keep their children out of the public eye as much as possible although this is not easy," the expert surmised.

She went on to say: "At least until a child has the cognitive, language, social and emotional skills to make a decision themselves on how they would like to relate to possible fame which is imposed on them."

Brooklyn's statement in full I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out. My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours. The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood and 'not family.' Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer. My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment. My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable. Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all. My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations. We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'. But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused. The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.



What did Brooklyn say about his own childhood?

In the closing slides of his scathing Instagram post, the hot sauce brand Cloud23 founder offered readers an insight into his experience growing up as one of the most famous celebrity children on the planet.

He said: "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo op even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations.

"I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."