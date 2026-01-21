DJ Fat Tony confirms Brooklyn Beckham's 'inappropriate' wedding dance claim: 'It's true, I was there'

On Monday, Brooklyn Beckham took everyone by surprise when he released a lengthy statement detailing the reasons why he was feuding with his family, and why he didn't intend to reconcile with them.

One of the biggest claims in the 26-year-old's statement was that he was left feeling "humiliated" when his mother, Victoria Beckham, "hijacked" his first dance and subsequently "danced very inappropriately on me".

One of the wedding guests, Stavros Agapiou, the husband of DJ Fat Tony, seemingly confirmed Brooklyn's version of events. The Tab reports that he wrote: "I was there, and she did; he's telling the truth." His comment now reads: "Good on him for finally speaking out!"

Fat Tony has now backed his husband's version of events, sharing a clip from hit BBC sitcom Motherland, of Amanda Hughes (Lucy Punch) performs a dance for parents at a school event. The DJ then added: "Actual video footage, it's true I was there!"

Fans in the comments loved the moment, with one saying: "If you can't dance like a lunatic and make a show of yourself at a family members wedding literally what are you doing with your life?!"

A second commented: "She's a Spice Girl. We should be applauding when she graces us with her dance moves," and a third teased: "AS A NATION WE NEED THE REAL THING – pull through Tony. Pull through."

Brooklyn's claims

In his post, Brooklyn penned: "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

The moment was enough to inspire the young couple's vow renewal, which Brooklyn explained in the post. He said: "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

Brooklyn and Nicola's first wedding was covered by Vogue, and in their report, they stipulate that there was a separate moment at the wedding reception where Brooklyn "invited his mother on stage for a dance".

The article, which would likely have had copy approval from the newlyweds, reads: "At 11pm, the circular stage revolved 180 degrees, and Marc Anthony magically appeared for a live set that opened with I Need To Know. Brooklyn invited his mother on stage for a dance, and they were joined by David and their 10-year-old daughter, Harper."

As mentioned in the copy, the incident didn't take place during the first dance, which was to a cover of Elvis' Can't Help Falling In Love.

Victoria has not yet commented on the allegations, but on Wednesday, she returned to social media to share a post celebrating the birthday of Emma Bunton, a fellow singer in the Spice Girls.

Victoria shared a clip from the music video of their 1996 hit, Say You'll Be There, which showed Emma singing her solo verse. She penned alongside the clip: "Happy birthday Baby. Kisses xxx."