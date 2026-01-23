Brooklyn Beckham's famous ex's comments on 'hard' relationship resurface amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham's conflict with his family, specifically his parents David and Victoria Beckham, has taken the internet by storm since he posted a lengthy statement breaking his silence on year-long feud rumours on 19 January.

As a result, everything that the ex-partners of him and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, have ever said about their respective families has begun to resurface, and some of the comments pack some surprises.

© GC Images Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are seen on November 28, 2017 in New York City.

One of the 26-year-old's most high-profile public relationships was with actress Chloë Grace Moretz, who is best known for her roles in Kick-Ass and Carrie. The couple dated between 2014 and 2018, beginning when she was 17 and he was 15.

Throughout their relationship, and in retrospect, she has commented a lot about what it was like to date a Beckham, and her thoughts on the family more widely.

Chloë Grace Moretz's take on the Beckhams

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! about Brooklyn's mother, Victoria, in 2014, when she and Brooklyn had just started dating, she said: "She's an amazing person. I really admire her work ethic and I love her line.

"I think that as a family, they're awesome people," Chloë continued. "[The Beckhams] understand the travel, the sex scenes with random people, the crazy schedules."

She also commented on Brooklyn's father, saying: "David's a great dad, [Victoria's] a great mother. They genuinely are very good parents. That's what matters most."

Her and Brooklyn's relationship

In 2016, she spoke to British InStyle about their relationship, explaining: "It creates a mass frenzy and they follow you in separate cars so you can’t just run around and share little silly and cute moments."

Four months after they broke up, in August 2018, she told The Sunday Times that her split had been difficult, revealing to the publication: "Breakups are hard across the board. But when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me, I get tagged. And every major publication is verified."

She added: "So anytime they post something about a certain relationship, it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90 per cent of things."

Beckhams family feud timeline © Ian West - PA Images 2022 April 9th - Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz. Reports emerge of a dispute, as Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham. However, in an interview with Grazia USA, Nicola said this was because Victoria's ''alterier'' couldn't make the dress, not due to a feud. June - During their honeymoon, Brooklyn and Nicola do not meet up with the Beckhams, despite being on holiday nearby at the same time. August - Nicola appears on the cover of Tatler, where she discusses the pressure Brooklyn feels around his career, and reveals that he often seeks advice from her billionaire father. October - In an interview with the Sunday Times, when Nicola was questioned about the alleged feud with Victoria she said: “No family is perfect.” 2024 December - Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turbull, go public, and she begins spending time with the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from any photos with Kim, who reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past, in the following months. 2025 March 30th - Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's early birthday party in Miami, which was organised by Victoria April - Romeo shuts down speculation that Kim was Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted Instagram comment: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” 9th - The Beckham family do not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn and Nicola’s third wedding anniversary. 17th - Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday party. Brooklyn does not post any birthday tribute to his mother on social media. May 2nd - David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent and do not publicly acknowledge the occasion on social media. 5th - David shares an Instagram story from a fishing trip he planned six months earlier for his birthday, posing with his sons Cruz and Romeo. He captions the story: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.” 25th - Brooklyn posts an Instagram story of himself and Nicola, appearing to take a dig at his parents, with the caption: “I always choose you.” August 2 - Nicola and Brooklyn renew their vows without any members of the Beckham family present at the ceremony. October 8 - Nicola and Brooklyn do not attend the red carpet premiere of Victoria Beckham's eponymous Netflix documentary. December 21 - Cruz Beckham posts a screenshot to his Instagram story of a Daily Mail article claiming his parents unfollowed Brooklyn. He captions the story: ''NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son...Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.'' 2026 January 19 - Brooklyn has broken his silence on the family feud rumours with a lengthy Instagram story. He shared his version of events with his 16 million followers and stated that he has no desire to reconcile with his parents.

Brooklyn's claims against his parents

There have been different reports of what it's like to date a Beckham from different ex-partners, including Brooklyn's ex Talia Storm who voiced her support for him. These have resurfaced following the 26-year-old bringing up his parent's dynamic with his current partner and wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, in his statement.

He alleged: "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.

© Darren Gerrish/WireImage Brooklyn and Victoria Beckham at the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019

"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

In another section of the statement, he added: "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable."