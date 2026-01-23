Brooklyn Beckham's famous ex's comments on 'hard' relationship resurface amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham's conflict with his family, specifically his parents David and Victoria Beckham, has taken the internet by storm since he posted a lengthy statement breaking his silence on year-long feud rumours on 19 January.
As a result, everything that the ex-partners of him and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, have ever said about their respective families has begun to resurface, and some of the comments pack some surprises.
One of the 26-year-old's most high-profile public relationships was with actress Chloë Grace Moretz, who is best known for her roles in Kick-Ass and Carrie. The couple dated between 2014 and 2018, beginning when she was 17 and he was 15.
Throughout their relationship, and in retrospect, she has commented a lot about what it was like to date a Beckham, and her thoughts on the family more widely.
Chloë Grace Moretz's take on the Beckhams
Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! about Brooklyn's mother, Victoria, in 2014, when she and Brooklyn had just started dating, she said: "She's an amazing person. I really admire her work ethic and I love her line.
"I think that as a family, they're awesome people," Chloë continued. "[The Beckhams] understand the travel, the sex scenes with random people, the crazy schedules."
She also commented on Brooklyn's father, saying: "David's a great dad, [Victoria's] a great mother. They genuinely are very good parents. That's what matters most."
Her and Brooklyn's relationship
In 2016, she spoke to British InStyle about their relationship, explaining: "It creates a mass frenzy and they follow you in separate cars so you can’t just run around and share little silly and cute moments."
Four months after they broke up, in August 2018, she told The Sunday Times that her split had been difficult, revealing to the publication: "Breakups are hard across the board. But when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me, I get tagged. And every major publication is verified."
She added: "So anytime they post something about a certain relationship, it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90 per cent of things."
Brooklyn's claims against his parents
There have been different reports of what it's like to date a Beckham from different ex-partners, including Brooklyn's ex Talia Storm who voiced her support for him. These have resurfaced following the 26-year-old bringing up his parent's dynamic with his current partner and wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, in his statement.
He alleged: "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.
"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."
In another section of the statement, he added: "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable."