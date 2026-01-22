Victoria Beckham's advice for son Brooklyn's public appearances unearthed

Following Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement about his relationship with his family on Monday, his old comments about his mother's rules for him have resurfaced

Brooklyn, Victoria and David Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.
Brooklyn Beckham completely broke the Internet on 19 January when he shared his lengthy bombshell statement, finally breaking his silence on the long-rumoured Beckham family feud, accusing his parents of being "controlling".

Since then, many of the family's comments and statements about their dynamic have been unearthed, including Victoria talking about her "very present parenting" in an appearance on a daytime talk show.

Brooklyn Beckham attends the launch of Superdry's new flagship store on Oxford Street on November 09, 2021 in London, England.
Brooklyn Beckham at the launch of Superdry's new flagship store on Oxford Street on November 09, 2021 in London

However, one comment from Brooklyn himself has become particularly revealing in hindsight, as it hints at the dynamic he explored in much more detail with his most recent revelatory post. 

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2021, the then-22-year-old spoke to us about following in his mother's footsteps as he dove into the world of fashion from a business perspective for the first time, having been crowned as Superdry's first sustainability ambassador, though the deal turned out to be short-lived.

He revealed how his parents and then-fiancée Nicola Peltz had influenced his project, calling them his biggest fashion influences, but also spoke about how he and his mother didn't always agree over what he would wear.

"My mum's always been like: 'Oh, wear that or don't wear that', but I've always loved dressing myself," Brooklyn explained. "I've been through so many different and interesting styles. You know, I was into skinny jeans, and then I was into the skater look with the baggy bottoms and a baggy top."

Though this is relatively normal parenting, and at the time read as a typical mother-son dynamic, it bears a slightly stranger taken through the darker lens of Brooklyn's recent statements surrounding his parents' control and curation of the narrative surrounding their children's lives.

Brooklyn has since accused his parents of being 'controlling'

In his lengthy statement, shared on Instagram stories on 19 January, he outright claimed that he does not want to reconcile with his family, and added: "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. 

Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England.
Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into," he continued.

On the claims that his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, controls him, he asserted that the narrative is "completely backwards". He wrote: "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

