Demi Moore makes a statement with latest photo from stunning Idaho home

Demi Moore will always be that girl.

In her latest social media post, the The Substance actress reminded fans as such, showing off a sweatshirt that read: "Demi [Expletive] Moore."

The photos also featured a glimpse into her idyllic Idaho home; the General Hospital alum has owned property in the state for several decades, as has her ex-husband Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis.

Demi took to Instagram on Saturday to share the round of photos, which see her in the iconic gray sweatshirt with loose black pants and her signature oversized glasses, posing in front of a snowy lake surrounded by a group of ducks.

"A beautiful day in the neighborhood," she wrote in her caption, and fans and friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it.

"Mother of ducks!!!" her youngest daughter with Bruce, Tallulah Willis, wrote, as Rita Wilson added: "Make way for ducklings."

Others followed suit with: "Love it and love you," and: "Now I want a sweater like this," as well as: "I need that jumper instantly," plus another also wrote: "God you're so gorgeous! I just finished reading your book 'Inside Out,' thank you for your honesty, and sharing your experience, strength and hope! It touched and moved my spirit deeply."

Both Demi and Bruce, who were married from 1987 to 2000, and in addition to Tallulah are also parents to daughters Rumer and Scout, have owned property around the Hailey and Sun Valley area of Idaho since they were married, and spent much of their year there.

Last year, the couple's daughter Rumer, who shares daughter Louetta with ex Derek Richard Thomas, confirmed she was moving out of Los Angeles and to Idaho in an Instagram post. "I've been ready for a new adventure and a new place for years, but for reasons only the universe knows, this house wasn't ready to be done with me. Twice, I packed it up with full intention to leave, and twice, I found myself staying," she explained at the time.

"This house and I have been through it all. I tore it down to the studs and rebuilt it with my first boyfriend. I've lived many different lives within these walls, tried on every version of myself (and every hair color imaginable), rearranged furniture more times than I can count, and even redesigned the kitchen before Lou was born," she added.

"I've felt excruciating heartbreak here and the thrill of new crushes. I've cried oceans of happy and sad tears, gotten ready for first dates, had great sex, not so great sex, and everything in between," she continued writing, adding: "I was pregnant in this house, gave birth in the living room, and for the past two years, I've raised my daughter here. And now, it feels like the house is finally ready to let me go. So, with the deepest love and gratitude, Lou and I say goodbye to Casablanca and LA and set off for a new adventure."

Rumer concluded: "I hope this place finds someone who will fill it with as much love, laughter, joy, and mischief as I did," noting: "And for anyone in LA navigating the fires — both literal and metaphorical — may you find safety, solace, and a space that holds you the way this one has held me."