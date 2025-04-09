Bruce Willis' eye-watering net worth revealed — and how it compares to Demi Moore's

The life of the action star has certainly paid off for Bruce Willis.

The Hollywood veteran was born in 1955 in what was then West Germany, and made his screen debut on the television series Moonlighting, which ran from 1985 to 1989, and in which he starred as David Addison Jr. opposite Cybill Shepherd.

He then made his debut as the face of the Die Hard franchise in 1988, leaving a permanent mark on fans with his impressive stunts (which he largely did himself) and the now iconic phrase: "Yippee-ki-yay, [expletive]."

© Getty Cybill and Bruce for Moonlighting in 1988

Bruce's net worth

After over 40 years in the industry and over 100 credits to his name, including M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense, Bruce has been left with a reported net worth of $250 million.

He reprised his role as the New York City policeman John McClane not once, not twice, but four times: in 1990, he released Die Hard 2, followed by Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), Live Free or Die Hard (2007), and A Good Day to Die Hard (2013).

Bruce has also ventured into music. One year before the premiere of Die Hard, arguably his most famous role, he released his debut album, The Return of Bruno, and R&B record featuring backing vocals from Booker T. Jones, the Pointer Sisters, and the Temptations.

© Getty Images The actor has been married to Emma Heming since 2009

It's a companion piece to an HBO special of the same name, a mockumentary starring Bruce as his fictitious alter-ego "Bruno Radolini," a legendary blues musician who the mockumentary jokes influenced a number of other real-life famous musicians like Phil Collins, Elton John, Ringo Starr, Jon Bon Jovi, Brian Wilson, Joan Baez, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, and The Bee Gees, among others, all of whom appear in the film as themselves, paying tribute to Bruno.

Demi Moore's net worth

Demi, to whom Bruce was married from 1987 to 2000, and who has been in the industry since about 1978, has a reported net worth of $200 million.

© Getty Images Demi and Bruce were married for 11 years

The The Substance actress was a breakout star in the 1980s thanks to her appearances with the Brat Pack in films like St. Elmo's Fire and About Last Night…, and later in the 1990s, she became the world's highest paid actor, thanks to her roles in box office hits like Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, and Disclosure, among others.

© Getty Images Bruce with his wife, Demi, and their three daughters

Demi and Bruce's divorce — which was famously settled in just one day, after announcing their separation in 1998, and taking two years to divide their real estate portfolio — remains one of the most expensive in Hollywood history; Bruce reportedly paid up to $90 million to Demi, who remains one of his closest friends to this day. See a video of them celebrating his birthday together in 2023 below.

Bruce's personal life

With Demi, Bruce, who since 2022 has retreated from the spotlight amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia, welcomed three daughters, Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.

In 2007, he started dating Emma Heming after meeting at the gym, and they tied the knot in 2009. The couple share daughters Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, ten.