Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah unveils quirky $3.2m home in new video — watch

Tallulah Willis' Los Angeles home is what California dreams are made of!

Since 2021, the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis has lived in a bright and stylish Los Feliz home, which she bought for $3.2 million that year after listing her previous Hollywood Hills home for $1.9 million, after owning it for four years.

She appears to have a taste for the old Hollywood homes that are most charming in Los Angeles, as her previous, Spanish-style home was built in 1924, and her current one in 1947. You can see her home tour video below.

WATCH: Tallulah Willis gives tour of Los Angeles home

The residence boasts 3,194 square feet, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and was renovated by acclaimed architect Jeff Guga.

Tallulah lives in it with fiancé Justin Acee, a musician she became engaged to over Christmas 2024 with an at-home proposal. She was previously engaged to photographer Dillon Buss.

In addition to Tallulah, Demi and Bruce, who were married from 1987 to 2000 and remain close friends today, also share daughters Rumer, 36 — who recently sold her Los Angeles home — and Scout, 33. In 2007, the Die Hard actor started dating Emma Heming after meeting at the gym, and they tied the knot in 2009. The couple share daughters Mabel Ray, who just turned 13, and Evelyn Penn, ten.