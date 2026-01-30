Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Grey's Anatomy take part in national shutdown — what to know

Individuals and businesses across the US have gone on a national strike on Friday, January 30 as part of a series of protests after the fatal shootings of two Americans in Minnesota by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)in recent weeks.

"We believe it is time for a mass mobilization of working-class people across this country — not only to demand better wages and safer workplaces, but to build a new system rooted in justice, care, and collective power," General Strike wrote on its website ahead of Friday’s action. "A general strike is how we say: you cannot run this country without us."

Infographic with pictures of Alex Pretti and Renae Good and the text: "Pretti Good reason for a national strike"

The General Strike is "a decentralized network of regular people who know our greatest power is our labor and our right to refuse it". They have collectively organized the national shutdown, which aims to impact the American economy, thereby forcing the government to acknowledge the population's demands.

At least nine Americans have been killed by ICE officers in 2026; Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, was the latest American to die while he was protecting a female protestor from the officers.

The Trump administration has insisted that the shooting of Alex was an act of self-defense by officers. Publicly available video evidence from the scenes contradict their claims.

The cast and crew of Grey's Anatomy have paused filming to stand in solidarity, while celebrities including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Pedro Pascal have all shared practical advice on how everyone can make a stand.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry called on her followers to write to their senators and urge them to oppose funding for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which is a part of the Department of Homeland Security.

Pedro Pascal

"Truth is a line of demarcation between a democratic government and authoritarian regime," The Last of Us star wrote in the caption of one of his anti-ICE posts. "Mr Pretti and Rene [sic] Good are dead. The American people deserve to know what happened."

Pedro has shared six anti-ICE posts as of publication, with one reading: "If we can’t get justice, SHUT IT DOWN."

Ariana Grande

© Ariana Grande Screengrab of Ariana Grande's Instagram post

Ariana took to Stories to share information about the national shutdown, encouraging her followers to opt out of shopping or working on Friday January 30.

Jamie Lee Curtis

© Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis (L) at the 2017 women's march

"THESE WERE AMERICANS! SHOT BY OUR GOVERNMENT!" wrote Jamie in her Instagram post, tagging People for the American Way and ACLU. The graphic read: "Pretti Good reason for a national strike," referencing the last names of two of the nine victims.

Hannah Einbinder

"Withholding our labor and capital is our most effective leverage," the Hacks actress wrote alongside an infographic from General Strike.

"National general strike spread the word!"

Billie Eilish

Billie shared Hannah's post, adding: "hey my fellow celebrities u gonna speak up? Or."

NBA Union

The National Basketball Players Association, the union for NBA players, issued a statement on Sunday that players "can no longer remain silent."

"Now more than ever, we must defend the right to freedom of speech and stand in solidarity with the people in Minnesota protesting and risking their lives to demand justice," it read.

Edward Norton

© Focus Features via Getty Images "We should be talking about a national general economic strike until this is over."

"What they’re doing in Minnesota with the strike needs to expand," Edward told the Los Angeles Times at Sundance the weekend before the strike. "We should be talking about a national general economic strike until this is over."

Quinta Brunson

"Remember if you can’t call out from work or school, don’t buy or shop. Great day to save!" wrote Quinta, sharing the same graphic as Hannah.

Ayo Edibiri

The actress wrote: "I don’t have all the answers but I think care, compassion and communication are pretty cool…and more interesting tools to me than shame and shutting down or dismissal or being too cool to care."

Reminding followers that "all bodies are political", she shared: "I am the black American child of two black immigrants from two different countries on the visa ban list lol no one is surprised, right? But even if I wasn’t! All of our bodies are political! We have inherited all of this so might as well engage."