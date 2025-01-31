Pink and Joni Mitchell lead star performances at FireAid Benefit Concert

The FireAid Benefit Concert has drawn millions of viewers worldwide as a slew of star-studded performers help raise money for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires in January.

The incredible line-up includes A-list names like Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Sting, Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

At least 29 people have passed away in the fires, and over 16,000 homes have been destroyed, leaving thousands without adequate shelter. Join HELLO! as we follow along on the emotional night.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Green Day The iconic band Green Day opened the show with "Last Night on Earth" alongside pop superstar Billie Eilish. "Los Angeles...You are still alive," said frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. "This is California! And we're all in this together. From the bottom of our hearts, we love you, LA, and we've got your back no matter what." The band followed this with a moving performance of "Still Breathing".



© Getty Images for FIREAID Billy Crystal Billy began with an emotional speech about losing his own home during wildfires. "You'll be hearing from a number of people who were tragically affected by these fires, and I was one of them," he said. "These are the clothes I wore as I fled my house with my wife Janice. "I stepped to the ground, and I fell to my knees. I had not cried like that since I was 15 years old, and my father had just died."

© Getty Images Pink The 45-year-old sang "What About Us" before sharing her love with those affected by the fires. "If you're hurting, I'm hurting with you. My heart is with you," she said. "I'm going to keep my feet on the ground tonight. And I'm going to sing a couple of songs that bring me comfort. And I hope that they do the same for you all." Pink then performed "Me and Bobby McGee", which was made famous by Janis Joplin.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Alanis Morissette Alanis performed a rendition of her smash-hit "Hand in My Pocket", as well as her song "Thank U". "The connections that have been born from this tragedy [are] deeply heartwarming. And LA is a colorful, wild place," she said on stage. "And when things get hard, we come together really hard. And I feel it."



© Getty Images for FIREAID Joni Mitchell The veteran star brought the crowd to tears with her song "Both Sides Now" while sitting on a plush, regal throne. The 81-year-old came out for a rare performance to raise money for fire relief.



© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIR Samuel L. Jackson Samuel hosted part of the night at the Inuit Dome, shouting out the first responders from the LA fires. "This concert is so big we had to fill two arenas," he said. "We're all here to watch some incredible music and hold each other up. The fires were devastating, but the firefighters...saved so many lives and so many homes. We got hundreds of first responders here in the house. Let's give them a huge round of applause," he continued, noting that "even though they fought for us, some of them lost their homes."

© Getty Images for FIREAID Rod Stewart The iconic rocker performed "Forever Young", "Maggie May", and "People Get Ready" on the night.



© Getty Images for FIREAID John Mayer "It's an honor to be here tonight, thank you," said John Mayer, after performing his hit "Neon", followed by "Gravity". "For those whose dreams are broken, for those whose dreams have not, we will get together tonight and many other nights to make sure those dreams are repaired," he said.



© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIR Earth, Wind and Fire The Chicago band took to the stage to sing "That's the Way of the World", "Shining Star" and "September".

