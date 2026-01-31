Inside the $15K Grammys bag gifted to KATSEYE, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Awards season means goodie bags and this year the 2026 Grammys gift bag is thought to retail over $14,000. All presenters and performers will receive the gift bag – but in a neat surprise, guests who also visit the lounge can access up to $15,000 in additional experiences, including Frontera Wine, Urban Decay make-up, and floral arrangements by Maison d’Emilie.

Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company, have once again been tasked with curating this year's bag. "It is always a privilege to be even a small part of celebrating Music’s Biggest Night,” says Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary.

"After all these years, it’s gratifying to see that what we do is still enjoyed so immensely by so many. The appeal is real, and our mission remains quite simple: to deliver fabulous gifts while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy."

© Maison d'Emilie Blooms by Maison d'Emilie

The bag includes a complimentary consultation by the renowned Beverly Hills dentist Dr. Anjali Rajpal, a $400 gift card towards DESaur Spa, luxury beauty products, a $195 bag from Sattache, activewear from Oner Active and shapewear from NOOD New York.

Keep reading for a selection of the best items...

© Beekeepers Naturals Beekeeper’s Naturals Beekeeper’s Naturals is reinventing the medicine cabinet with clean, science-backedremedies powered by the hive. Founded by Carly Kremer, the brand delivers clinicallyproven products using propolis, bee pollen, royal jelly and honey. Committed tosustainability and pesticide-free beekeeping, Beekeeper’s Naturals bridges the gapbetween science and nature—helping people take control of their health withoutcompromise.



Beverly Hills Dental Arts Complimentary Smile Makeover Consultation, Cleaning, Exam, X-Rays and In-Office Teeth Whitening. Beverly Hills Dental Arts is led by Dr. Anjali Rajpal, a nationally-recognized cosmetic dentist specializing in smile makeovers and personalized porcelain restoration.



CHC ̶ Luxury Natural Candles CHC’s exclusive gift boxes are a special extension of the CHC line of natural, eco-friendly beeswax candles. Cassandra curates each gift, which includes an array of captivating and vibrant colors. You may hold on to these for years to come or light them as soon as you’d like to



DESUAR Spa Recipients will enjoy $400 toward a self-care experience at any of the five different DESUAR Spa locations, with services like lymphatic drainage massage, top-of-the-line facials and the new non-surgical facelift using the only CACI Synergy Flex device available in the U.S.



© Good Girl Chocolates Good Girl Chocolate Good Girl Chocolate is made from scratch, from the cocoa bean. We obsess over clean ingredients, and it’s ridiculously good. Dairy free, gluten free and soy free. It’s all pleasure, no guilt.



© K'lani K’lani K'lani Hair Tie Bracelets are elevated, stylish hair ties that are designed to be worn as a bracelet. Saving the world from boring hair ties worn on the wrist!



© MarleyLille MARLEYLILLY At Marleylilly, we offer top-quality monogrammed clothing, accessories, gifts and much more. Our Personalized Extra Large Bag is a must-have for your out-and-about beach day excursions, your poolside visits as well as vacations. Need room for everything? This large monogram bag will hold it all — including a Grammy



NOOD New York NOOD New York creates innovative, sustainable solutionwear that keeps everything lifted,smooth and confidently invisible under any outfit. This gift set includes The Weekenderpre-cut Shape Tape in assorted skin-tone shades for customizable, sweat-resistant lift and hold, paired with our premium No-Show adhesive nipple covers that stay invisible andcomfortabe under tees, gowns and athleisure



© Oner Active Oner Active We’re an activewear brand created by women, for women. Women who strength train, women who love to move. Women who take up space – physically, mentally, unapologetically. Because we believe every woman deserves to feel strong in her mind, body and spirit – and look amazing in the process!



© Sattache Sattaché The Sattaché Classic Bag is a functional, hygienic, vegan and versatile luxury shoe bag revolutionizing the way we change our shoes throughout daily transitions. Beyond being a shoe storage solution, it provides convenient space for everyday essentials, enhancing our approach to busy lifestyles.



© Urban Decay Urban Decay Cosmetics Set your makeup look for up to 24 hours with Urban Decay’s All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray. Lock in your makeup with a natural skin-like finish and look perfect all day, without caking or cracking.

