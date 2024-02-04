2024 Grammys winners: Barbie and Oppenheimer face off once again – live updates

Music's biggest night, the 2024 Grammys, is upon us, and fans are eager to see if it will be a big night for SZA, Taylor Swift and Jelly Roll.

The Grammys famously have a high number of categories, and this year, a whopping 94 awards are being handed out – for music releases from October 2022 to September 2023 – though not all are televised or announced during the ceremony. They are split into 11 different fields, which include the general field with the Big Six awards (previously the Big Four): Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), and Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical).

© Getty Images Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the second year in a row

Taylor has been nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year for her 2022 album Midnights and could now become the first person ever to win the accolade four times. The singer has won the major awards three times previoisly; for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2015), and Folklore (2021). She is the only solo female artist to have ever won three times, with the other winners Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

SZA was the other big nominee, receiving nine nods - the most of any artist - including in Album of the Year, where they will also go up against the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, and Miley Cyrus. Boygenius - the supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus - placed in six categories total, including Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Song, marking their first ever Grammy nominations.

© Getty Taylor Swift is nominated for six Grammys - and may make history

Country star Jelly Roll will go up against War and Treaty, Gracie Abrams and Ice Spice for Best New Artist; if Jelly Roll wins, he will be the oldest winner in the category ever, at 39. The 39-year-old newcomers is also nominated in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance eith Lasiney Wilson for their hit song , 'Save Me'.

Trevor Noah will host the ceremony live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with performances expected from the likes of Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billy Joel, Billie Eilish, and Joni Mitchell, who will make her Grammys debut at the age of 80.

Keep following along tonight for all the winners...

2024 Grammy Winners

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Worship, Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish

On My Mama, Victoria Monet

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

Kill Bill, SZA

SONG OF THE YEAR

A&W, Lana Del Rey

Anti Hero, Taylor Swift

Butterfly, Jon Batiste

Dance the Night, Dua Lipa

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill, SZA

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish

BEST NEW ARTIST

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

War and Treaty

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat

What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Thousand Miles, Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile

Candy Machine, Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone, Labrinth and Billie Eilish

Karma, Taylor Swift and Ice Spice

Ghost in the Machine, SZA and Phoebe Bridgers – WINNER

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING

Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue – WINNER

Baby Don't Hurt Me, David Guetta, Anne-Marie, & Coi Leray

Miracle, Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding

One in a Million, Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Rush, Troye Sivan

BEST POP ALBUM

Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract), Ed Sheeran

Midnights, Taylor Swift

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brother Osbourne, Brothers Osbourne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin in the Rain, Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

BEST ROCK ALBUM

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman, Queens of the Stone Age

BEST R&B ALBUM

Girls Night Out, Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You, Coco Jones

Special Occasion, Emily King

Jaguar II, Victoria Monet

Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

The Record, Boygenius

Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

Inside The Old, PJ Harvey

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Summer Too Hot, Chris Brown

Back To Love, Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

ICU, Coco Jones

How Does It Make You Feel, Victoria Monét

Kill Bill, SZA

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

In Your Love, Tyler Childers

Buried, Brandy Clark

Fast Car, Luke Combs

The Last Thing On My Mind, Dolly Parton

White Horse, Chris Stapleton – WINNER

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

High Note, Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings

Nobody's Nobody, Brothers Osborne

I Remember Everything, Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves

Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold) Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

Save Me, Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

We Don't Fight Anymore, Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah

I'm An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

What's In A Name?, Dave Chappelle

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING

Big Tree, Meryl Streep

Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder, William Shatner

The Creative Act: A Way Of Being, Rick Rubin

It's Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism, Senator Bernie Sanders

The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama

BEST SCORE FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Barbie

Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve

The Fabelmans

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Oppenheimer – WINNER

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

What Was I Made For?, Barbie – WINNER

Dance The Night, Barbie

Barbie World, Barbie

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

I'm Just Ken, Barbie

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro