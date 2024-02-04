2024 Grammys winners: Barbie and Oppenheimer face off once again – live updates

Music's biggest night, the 2024 Grammys, is upon us, and fans are eager to see if it will be a big night for SZA, Taylor Swift and Jelly Roll.
The Grammys famously have a high number of categories, and this year, a whopping 94 awards are being handed out – for music releases from October 2022 to September 2023 – though not all are televised or announced during the ceremony. They are split into 11 different fields, which include the general field with the Big Six awards (previously the Big Four): Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), and Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical).
Taylor has been nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year for her 2022 album Midnights and could now become the first person ever to win the accolade four times. The singer has won the major awards three times previoisly; for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2015), and Folklore (2021). She is the only solo female artist to have ever won three times, with the other winners Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.
SZA was the other big nominee, receiving nine nods - the most of any artist - including in Album of the Year, where they will also go up against the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, and Miley Cyrus. Boygenius - the supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus - placed in six categories total, including Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Song, marking their first ever Grammy nominations.
Country star Jelly Roll will go up against War and Treaty, Gracie Abrams and Ice Spice for Best New Artist; if Jelly Roll wins, he will be the oldest winner in the category ever, at 39. The 39-year-old newcomers is also nominated in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance eith Lasiney Wilson for their hit song , 'Save Me'.
Trevor Noah will host the ceremony live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with performances expected from the likes of Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billy Joel, Billie Eilish, and Joni Mitchell, who will make her Grammys debut at the age of 80.
Keep following along tonight for all the winners...
2024 Grammy Winners
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Worship, Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish
On My Mama, Victoria Monet
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Kill Bill, SZA
SONG OF THE YEAR
A&W, Lana Del Rey
Anti Hero, Taylor Swift
Butterfly, Jon Batiste
Dance the Night, Dua Lipa
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill, SZA
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish
BEST NEW ARTIST
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monet
War and Treaty
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat
What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Thousand Miles, Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile
Candy Machine, Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste
Never Felt So Alone, Labrinth and Billie Eilish
Karma, Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
Ghost in the Machine, SZA and Phoebe Bridgers – WINNER
BEST POP DANCE RECORDING
Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue – WINNER
Baby Don't Hurt Me, David Guetta, Anne-Marie, & Coi Leray
Miracle, Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
One in a Million, Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
Rush, Troye Sivan
BEST POP ALBUM
Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
Midnights, Taylor Swift
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brother Osbourne, Brothers Osbourne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin in the Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
BEST ROCK ALBUM
But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons, Metallica
This Is Why, Paramore
In Times New Roman, Queens of the Stone Age
BEST R&B ALBUM
Girls Night Out, Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You, Coco Jones
Special Occasion, Emily King
Jaguar II, Victoria Monet
Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
The Car, Arctic Monkeys
The Record, Boygenius
Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island, Gorillaz
Inside The Old, PJ Harvey
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Summer Too Hot, Chris Brown
Back To Love, Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
ICU, Coco Jones
How Does It Make You Feel, Victoria Monét
Kill Bill, SZA
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
In Your Love, Tyler Childers
Buried, Brandy Clark
Fast Car, Luke Combs
The Last Thing On My Mind, Dolly Parton
White Horse, Chris Stapleton – WINNER
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
High Note, Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings
Nobody's Nobody, Brothers Osborne
I Remember Everything, Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves
Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold) Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
Save Me, Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
We Don't Fight Anymore, Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah
I'm An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
What's In A Name?, Dave Chappelle
BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING
Big Tree, Meryl Streep
Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder, William Shatner
The Creative Act: A Way Of Being, Rick Rubin
It's Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism, Senator Bernie Sanders
The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama
BEST SCORE FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Barbie
Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve
The Fabelmans
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Oppenheimer – WINNER
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
What Was I Made For?, Barbie – WINNER
Dance The Night, Barbie
Barbie World, Barbie
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
I'm Just Ken, Barbie
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro