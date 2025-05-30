This 93-year-old West Side Story star just got a degree from Harvard

College is not just for the young and Rita Moreno, 93, proved it! Yesterday, the West Side Story star shared that she received a doctorate from Harvard University to Instagram, writing: "The sky's the limit y'all."

Rita has been a star for eight decades, starring in everything from Singin' in the Rain to 80 for Brady. Born in Puerto Rico in 1931, she and her mom moved to New York where Rita took dance lessons. She dreamed of Broadway, but was often only cast in stereotypical roles. But the perfect role finally became available. In the 1960s, she rose to fame as Anita in West Side Story. Rita won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for that role.

Her success didn't stop there. Rita is one of the few in the industry with an EGOT, meaning she's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Even more, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush in 2004 received the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama in 2009.

© AFP via Getty Images Rita smiling during the ceremony at Harvard

The actor was once romantically linked to the heartthrob Marlon Brando, but went on to marry Leonard Gordon, who she stayed with until his death in 2010. Their 45-year-relationship was a grounding force amid her whirlwind career.

© Getty Rita and her husband, Leonard

Her degree from Harvard is just the latest in a long list of honors that reflect her ambitious spirit. In 2021, Rita reentered the industry by producing and starring in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story, alongside Ansel Egort and Rachel Zegler. That same year, a documentary about her life Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, debuted, giving fans a closer look at her journey. And she was even turned into a Barbie doll – what an icon!

Rita's storied life continues to inspire. On Julia Louis-Dyrefus' podcast Wiser Than Me, she said: "I'm just a lucky little b---- with fantastic genes." That candor extends to her approach on health and aging.

"I try not to watch what I eat," Rita explained further. "I eat pretty much what I like. I am what my doctor calls 'pre-diabetic,' so I do have to be careful about sweets and stuff like that, but I've been that for years and I'm still good."

© Getty Rita holding her Academy Award in 1962

Rita's Harvard degree is more than just a personal milestone, it's a celebration of resilience, talent, and commitment to her craft. At 93, she's living proof that reinvention and recognition can come at any age.

She made sure to celebrate her big birthday, telling PEOPLE: "How remarkable it is to be 93 and still enjoy all the good things in life! I am particularly grateful for my family and friends who have filled my life with love and laughter."

© Getty Images Rita will always be a star

Congrats to Rita, we can't see what else you accomplish!